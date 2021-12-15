ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Fantasy XIV previews the rewards of this year’s Starlight Celebration

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, it’s time for Final Fantasy XIV players to take on a new adventure: helping a small yeti experience the true meaning of the Starlight Celebration. No, really. Hey, all that end-of-the-world stuff from Endwalker...

massivelyop.com

ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Makes Classic Xbox 360 Game Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have two new free games to download, courtesy of Games With Gold. One of these two games is a classic Xbox 360 game or, more specifically, Orcs Must Die, which debuted back in 2011 via Robot Entertainment as one of the standout Xbox Live Arcade games. At the time of release, the tower defense game generated Metacritic scores ranging from 79 to 83, depending on the platform, with many praising it for forgoing the typical top-down view that tower defense games are known for in favor of a third-person action POV.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Aether Currents in Labyrinthos in Final Fantasy XIV

While Labyrinthos is one of the first zones you will access during your journey through Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, it will be the second-to-last zone you can collect all Aether Currents in. That’s right — the last Aether Currents you need to obtain flying won’t be obtainable until you hit 88. However, if you’re past Elpis in the Main Story Quest, read on. Like all zones, Labyrinthos has 15 Aether Currents, divided into 10 overworld currents and 5 story quest currents.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock Garlemald in Final Fantasy XIV

The Endwalker expansion adds several locations you could not visit in previous Final Fantasy XIV installments. With the story beginning to wrap up for the Scions, it’s time they made their way to Garlemald and approached the Empire that they’ve been dealing with for numerous years. In this guide, we’re going to detail what you need to do to unlock access to Garlemald in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Review in Progress: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Final Fantasy XIV couldn’t have blown up at a better time. With all eyes on the MMO world after Blizzard began imploding at the top, XIV found itself in the enviable position of being arguably the best it’s ever been, content-wise, while maintaining a reputation as one of the most helpful communities in the MMO sphere. It was a right time, right place situation, and the newest expansion, so far, seems to be extending that ramp of goodwill. Here are some Endwalker review thoughts after a good eight hours or so with the expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
sirusgaming.com

Is Final Fantasy XIV On Xbox?

Final Fantasy XIV is a hit MMORPG with so many players that almost every release of an expansion causes server errors. Just take a look at Error 2002. However, it’s only for specific platforms such as the PS4, PS5, and PC. What about the Xbox consoles? When is Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to beat Hydaelyn in The Mothercrystal in Final Fantasy XIV

Ah, Hydaelyn. If you’re reading this guide, you are likely reading up on how to beat Hydaelyn for the first time. Hydaelyn has a few tricks up her sleeve, and is unique in being the only primal that you can bring your NPC Trusts into battle with. This is recommended for your first time, as they can help you learn how to avoid her attacks, as well as give you a buff that prevents death twice.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Diabolos Wings in Final Fantasy XIV

You’ll be hunting down several items, equipment, and unique minions to add to your collection as you work your way through Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion. For those hunting down the Diabolos Wings that you can wear on the back of your character, you’ll need to reach a particular vendor and complete a series of quests. In this guide, we detail how to get the Diabolos Wings in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV Giving 7 Free Days to Compensate for Endwalker Congestion

Final Fantasy XIV players are getting seven free days and possibly more, in compensation for Endwalker congestion issues. The developers had previously warned fans there was a “high likelihood of congestion.” They also expected Worlds (the game’s servers) to hit maximum capacity, and “a number of logins that is yet to be seen since the launch of FFXIV.” Error 2002 would be used for example; when the number of players waiting to login exceeds 17,000 people. This halts further logins to prevent server crashes.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV suspends housing demolition in response to login queue issues

It can be rough logging into Final Fantasy XIV at the moment. The early access period for the game’s fourth expansion, Endwalker, has resulted in notable queues, with a week of free subscription time already offered as compensation for the login queue issues. As another part of the game addressing the congestion issues, automatic housing demolition has been suspended as of yesterday, so even if you can’t log in you needn’t fear for the fate of your home.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to catch a Princess Trout in Final Fantasy XIV

You’re going to find hundreds of fish that you can catch in Final Fantasy XIV. They’re scattered worldwide, and catching each of them adds another fish to your Fishing Log. For those on the hunt for Princess Trout, you don’t have to go too far to find them. In this guide, we’re going to detail where you need to go to catch Princess Trout in Final Fantasy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Tower of Zot Dungeon guide in Final Fantasy XIV

The Tower of Zot is the first dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion. You and your team will need to infiltrate the tower to deal with the forces inside it. You will be playing with a Tank, two DPS Jobs, and a Healer. Here’s everything you need to do to progress and complete the Tower of Zot dungeon.
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

How to speed up your mount in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker regions

Many new areas have been added to the world of Final Fantasy XIV with the latest expansion Endwalker, and the players are eager to step onto those unknown lands to discover everything that lies within. But they’ll also discover those maps are very large, and without being able to fly...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Final Fantasy XIV’s journey to Endwalker: Reflecting on the MMO’s biggest moments

My adult life is defined by a series of patch numbers. It’s a reflex I can’t seem to stop, a messy recollection of story titles meaninglessly recited to friends and strangers alike. You ask me how old my dog is, and I immediately respond, “Heavensward early access began the day before I got him; he was a rescue, so I bottle fed him between my DPS queues—he’s six.” I met my fiance just a couple of weeks before I became acquainted with The Far Edge of Fate, and we bonded over fighting Zurvan and completing our Anima Weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Which server should you join in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker?

The most exciting time of the year has come for Final Fantasy XIV fans with the release of the latest expansion Endwalker in early access today. But with the massive number of players flooding the servers at the same time, many errors and long queues arose, which might discourage some players from choosing the most-crowded servers when creating their character.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s early access period didn’t provide much access

On December 3rd, Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion launched its early access period, allowing those who preordered the game the opportunity to play Endwalker in advance of its December 7th release date. Or at least that’s how it was supposed to work. For lots of players, the early-access experience was an exercise in patience. With game servers at max capacity and login queues containing upward of 4,000–8,000 players, if you were in early access and actually got access, you were one of the privileged few.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Players Gifted a Free Week of Game Time

Final Fantasy XIV has been seeing an uptick in popularity over the past few months, but with early access to the game’s newest expansion Endwalker opening Friday, that popularity is now causing major issues for players. Queues to log in have been massively long, and for some, the game is crashing during this wait period. For those who don’t play, my average queue after the workday is about 25 people, which takes about a minute. During Endwalker? Try over 5,000, with many not wanting to log out for fear of having to wait in the queues all over again. Yesterday, it took nearly an hour and a half to get in when playing later in the day.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to get a Kinna Sickle in Final Fantasy XIV

You’ll find several methods available to you to mean exclusive equipment and items for your character in Final Fantasy XIV. Rarely are old features thrown away and no longer used in the game, especially when additional content comes. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can get a Kinna Sickle for your Reaper Job in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find Berkanan Sap in Final Fantasy XIV

The resources and items you find in Final Fantasy XIV will be scattered all over the various regions you explore as you progress through the game. The more locations you visit and explore, the more resources available to you for your crafting professions. In this guide, we’re going to detail where you need to go to find Berkanan Sap in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion.
VIDEO GAMES

