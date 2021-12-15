Final Fantasy XIV previews the rewards of this year’s Starlight Celebration

Final Fantasy XIV has been seeing an uptick in popularity over the past few months, but with early access to the game’s newest expansion Endwalker opening Friday, that popularity is now causing major issues for players. Queues to log in have been massively long, and for some, the game is crashing during this wait period. For those who don’t play, my average queue after the workday is about 25 people, which takes about a minute. During Endwalker? Try over 5,000, with many not wanting to log out for fear of having to wait in the queues all over again. Yesterday, it took nearly an hour and a half to get in when playing later in the day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO