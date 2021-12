The idea of being able to give to someone as well as a furry friend such as a dog or a cat can be heartwarming. Many of the Hillsborough County departments are seeking donations that will help pets and residents in need celebrate the holidays. Every department created an online wish list that can be found on Amazon for the pets, kids, families and adults it serves, which includes the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and more. This gives people an opportunity to give back to the community.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO