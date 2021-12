So not counting the pre-show, The Game Awards decided to kick off with something big…both literally and figuratively. What we got was a six-minute look some of the first gameplay from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, captured in-game by Ninja Theory as we see Senua team up with an army to try and take down a massive giant, all while Senua still tries to deal with the voice in her head…and the fact that the giant may hold a personal grudge. The action is admittedly limited to Senua running and throwing spears, but it still looks quite impressive. Senua’s Saga is due out for XSX and PC, though no release window was announced yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO