Q&A: Zander Natallanni

Hayes Carll, country/Americana/rock ‘n’ roll singer-songwriter and Hendrix College graduate (‘98), has had a busy couple of years, pandemic be damned. Carll capped off 2021 with “You Get It All,” a record that jumps to the head of the line of work by a musician with an enviable reputation built over nearly two decades of recording and touring. “You Get It All” opens with a satirical peek at Planet Earth from the perspective of a disappointed female God and then settles in with relationship songs: the highlight being “In the Meantime,” a duet with Brandy Clark that calls to mind peak George Jones. “You Get It All” arrives after last year’s “The Alone Together Sessions,” where quarantined Carll revisited and reimagined a selection of his old songs. No surprise, then, that when we spoke to Carll earlier this week, the art of songwriting came up a lot in conversation.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO