Edmonds, WA

Q&A: Zander Natallanni

By Madison Miller
425magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZander Natallanni believes it’s his life’s purpose to empower those around him. However, it’s something he said he’s run from for many years due to his own struggles. “You can’t send hope or help if you need that yourself,” he said. “When I started to realize what was being shown to...

www.425magazine.com

425magazine.com

Meet Zippy

Molly Mesnick might be best known nationally for winning Jason Mesnick’s heart after they appeared on season 13 of The Bachelor and were later married on television in 2010. Locally, you might know her voice — she was a longtime radio host on 106.1 KISS FM. But did...
RELATIONSHIPS
coastalillustrated.com

Local Q+A - Jennifer Daniel

Years in the Golden Isles: I worked at The Cloister during the summers of 1996 and 1997. I moved here in 1998 after graduating from Louisiana State University and I have been here ever since. I feel very blessed to call this beautiful place home. School: Louisiana State University. Occupation:...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
southsoundmag.com

Q&A: Scott Clarke

It wouldn’t be the holidays without a visit to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium’s Zoolights display. It’s a longtime tradition — 34 years and going. And Scott Clarke, the zoo’s operations supervisor, has been part of the holiday celebration for 33 of those years. Clarke oversees the Zoolights crew...
LIFESTYLE
City
Local
Washington Society
Society
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Garrison & Gabriel Refuse To Submit To Kody Brown

As the drama continues to heat up on this season of Sister Wives, Garrison and Gabriel refuse to submit to their father Kody Brown. This refusal to submit to their father and his demands provokes a heated conversation between their mother and father. The conversation results in Kody feeling dissed and dismissed by his wife Janelle as she makes it clear she stands with her sons. The conversation also causes Kody to take issue with Janelle’s parenting of their children.
TV SERIES
BBC

We are scared to leave our homes, teens confess

"I've seen a lot of young teenagers terrorising old people," 16-year-old researcher CJ, from Bristol, said. She is one of the young people who has either witnessed, been a victim of, or carried out violence, who has been recruited to speak to her peers. It is an attempt to find...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Country superstar Brett Eldredge inundated with support after health news

Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNO

Best cooking gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which cooking gifts are the best? Does a family member, friend or partner love to cook? Whether they’re a seasoned chef or someone just starting in the culinary world, there are plenty of great gift ideas that will help elevate their kitchen and improve their […]
RECIPES
thelastmixedtape.com

Q&A | Robert John Ardiff

Chaney’s Tape Dream from John Francis Flynn’s record “I Would Not Live Always”. I recently borrowed an old Tascam 4 track from a friend, so needless to say, this particular track has been providing plenty of inspiration. What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown...
MUSIC
newcanaanite.com

Local Business Q&A: Dil Figaro

For today’s Q&A with a local business, we hear from New Canaan resident Usman Shaikh of dil figaro. New Canaanite: It’s been one year since you launched your business, dil figaro, and since that time New Canaan has seen scores of new residents buy homes—just one offshoot of the pandemic. What would you like to tell those families about dil figaro’s service?
NEW CANAAN, CT
richmondmagazine.com

Q&A: Dar Williams

Singer-songwriter Dar Williams has found serenity in meeting change as it comes. The philosophy inspired her latest album, “I’ll Meet You Here,” her first in six years. The Mount Kisko, New York, native launched her career in Boston in the 1990s amid a vibrant music scene. Since then, the 51-year-old has had a distinguished and versatile career, releasing 12 studio albums, writing three books and founding a songwriting retreat. Among Williams’ hit songs are “The Beauty of Rain” and “Iowa (Traveling, Pt. 3).” In advance of her concert at The Tin Pan on Dec. 7, we spoke with Williams about her background in folk music and the inspiration for her most recent album.
RICHMOND, VA
Arkansas Times

‘In the meantime’: A Q&A with Hayes Carll

Hayes Carll, country/Americana/rock ‘n’ roll singer-songwriter and Hendrix College graduate (‘98), has had a busy couple of years, pandemic be damned. Carll capped off 2021 with “You Get It All,” a record that jumps to the head of the line of work by a musician with an enviable reputation built over nearly two decades of recording and touring. “You Get It All” opens with a satirical peek at Planet Earth from the perspective of a disappointed female God and then settles in with relationship songs: the highlight being “In the Meantime,” a duet with Brandy Clark that calls to mind peak George Jones. “You Get It All” arrives after last year’s “The Alone Together Sessions,” where quarantined Carll revisited and reimagined a selection of his old songs. No surprise, then, that when we spoke to Carll earlier this week, the art of songwriting came up a lot in conversation.
MUSIC
gitconnected.com

Review: Q-munity Tutorials

Quantum Computing By High Schoolers For High Schoolers. “Q-munity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit striving to connect and teach young individuals about quantum computing.” It’s led by a team of high school students. Let that sink in for a moment…. Age doesn’t grant a free pass, however. An honest assessment follows.
EDUCATION

