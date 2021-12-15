Q&A: Zander Natallanni

Singer-songwriter Dar Williams has found serenity in meeting change as it comes. The philosophy inspired her latest album, “I’ll Meet You Here,” her first in six years. The Mount Kisko, New York, native launched her career in Boston in the 1990s amid a vibrant music scene. Since then, the 51-year-old has had a distinguished and versatile career, releasing 12 studio albums, writing three books and founding a songwriting retreat. Among Williams’ hit songs are “The Beauty of Rain” and “Iowa (Traveling, Pt. 3).” In advance of her concert at The Tin Pan on Dec. 7, we spoke with Williams about her background in folk music and the inspiration for her most recent album.
Comments / 0