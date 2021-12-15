Remote Patient Monitoring Lags in Detecting Pacemaker Battery Failure

Award-winning RPM Software Sets Accuhealth Apart From Competitors With Highest Reduction in Hospitalizations for Any RPM Company and Greatest Improvements in Patient Vitals. Accuhealth announced the official launch of the third version of its remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform Evelyn 3.0, which enhances more robust artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning with detailed analytics and voice sentiment analytics capabilities. Through Accuhealth’s Health Operations Center (HOC), secure patient messaging, expanded mobile access, and cellular-connected 4G Telli Health devices, it routinely delivers over 100,000 touchpoints between patient and provider each day and dramatically increases patient adherence and improves patient outcomes. This key software update further establishes Accuhealth as the industry leader in remote patient monitoring through the quadruple aim of improved patient experience, improved clinician experience, improved health outcomes, and lower cost of care.
