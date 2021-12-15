ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Remote Patient Monitoring Lags in Detecting Pacemaker Battery Failure

By Victoria Bailey
mhealthintelligence.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Remote patient monitoring fell short in detecting manufacturing defects and premature battery depletion in cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, according to a case study published in Heart Rhythms Case Reports. In March, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a safety notice for a subset of St. Jude...

mhealthintelligence.com

WJTV.com

New study highlights success of UMMC’s remote patient monitoring

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When Will Townes’ blood pressure needed managing, he started on a prescription drug but wasn’t getting the results he wanted to be his healthiest self. “It was not regulating my blood pressure at all, and it was making it worse,” said Townes. “My...
Seeking Alpha

Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for its acute patient monitors

Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) announces that its Philips Patient Monitors MX750 and MX850 have received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. Initially cleared for Emergency Use Authorization in 2020, the MX750 and MX850 are Philips’ most advanced patient monitors uniquely designed to support scalability, alarm management, cybersecurity and enhanced infection prevention within the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com

Renown inks remote patient-monitoring deal for in-hospital & at-home care

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health on Dec. 6 partnered with BioIntellisense, a remote patient- monitoring company, to improve in-hospital and at-home care through the use of the company's on-body sensor. Under the partnership, Renown will integrate BioIntellisense's BioSticker device to continuously monitor vital signs and deliver insights to clinicians. The sensor...
HIT Consultant

AT&T, Samsung and Qure4u Partner to Deliver Remote Patient Monitoring

AT&T, Samsung and Qure4u team up to deliver remote patient monitoring with FirstNet® for high-risk patients. Qure4u, a provider of digital health solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with with AT&T and Samsung to provide remote patient monitoring (RPM) for patients with high blood pressure. As part of this collaboration, Qure4u chose FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, to provide reliable and highly secure connectivity to support RPM kits and help expand access to care for vulnerable patients in rural and underserved areas.
franchising.com

Always Best Care Senior Services Partners With Anelto To Deploy Innovative Remote Patient Monitoring Program

Senior care clients now have access to 24/7 monitoring and clinician access. December 06, 2021 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it will deploy its own Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions across its franchise system throughout 30 states. Always Best Care will now be able to provide clients with real-time monitoring of vital statistics and round-the-clock access to a certified clinician, helping patients avoid readmission or trips to the doctor’s office, clinic or emergency room.
telecompetitor.com

AT&T FirstNet Supports Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

AT&T’s FirstNet first responders’ network is supporting a digital health solution that provides remote patient monitoring (RPM) to those with high blood pressure. The application is being provided by Qure4u, which is part of MyCarePlan. The press release describes it as a “patient engagement and virtual care platform” that includes a Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure cuff, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and enhanced security. The Samsung tablet transmits hypertension patients’ vital signs to healthcare providers to which it connects on FirstNet. Peripherals will be added on an ongoing basis.
pharmacytimes.com

Remote INR Monitoring May Enhance Safety for Employees, Patients During Pandemic

The implementation allowed pharmacists to use online technology in anticoagulation clinics, which increased referrals and led to more accessibility, study results show. Remote international normalized ratio (INR) monitoring implemented in anticoagulation clinics helped preserve safety for employees and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, results of a study presented at ASHP Midyear 2021 show.
massdevice.com

LiveCare, AliveCor partner to launch at-home remote cardiac monitoring

LiveCare announced today that it successfully integrated AliveCor’s KardiaMobile 6L electrocardiogram (EKG) device into its platform. New York-based LiveCare said in a news release that it integrated KardiaMobile 6L, a clinically-validated personal EKG device, within its LiveCare Link+ smart RPM gateway. Through the integration, patients and caregivers will receive real-time...
mhealthintelligence.com

Improving Inbound Document Processing to Optimize Patient Flow

Does your intake process need an overhaul? From lack of EHR integration, different methods used to receive patient records and everything in between, it can be difficult to streamline or even organize. What if there was a simple way to get the first step of your patient flow right and set the rest of the process up for success? Download this free infographic to see the ways that Concord Technologies can help.
iotbusinessnews.com

Elvexys Releases Monitoring Solution Detecting Power Grid Failures with Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

The implementation of LoRaWAN® connectivity devices reduce costs and deployment time. Semtech Corporation announced its collaboration with Elvexys, designer of innovative and robust solutions for data management, engineering of energy transport and distribution networks in Europe, and Oiken, a Swiss distributor of electricity serving 90,000 end customers, for an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled sensor.
MedCity News

Philips gets FDA clearance for two acute patient monitors

A year after they were given an emergency nod to be used during the pandemic, two of Royal Philips’ newest patient monitors now are cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The agency recently granted 510(k) clearance to Philips’ IntelliVue MX750 and MX850, which are designed to provide real-time information on a patient’s vitals and support remote monitoring in a hospital setting.
aithority.com

Accuhealth Revolutionizes Care Options With Launch of More Robust Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Evelyn 3.0 With Enhanced Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

Award-winning RPM Software Sets Accuhealth Apart From Competitors With Highest Reduction in Hospitalizations for Any RPM Company and Greatest Improvements in Patient Vitals. Accuhealth announced the official launch of the third version of its remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform Evelyn 3.0, which enhances more robust artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning with detailed analytics and voice sentiment analytics capabilities. Through Accuhealth’s Health Operations Center (HOC), secure patient messaging, expanded mobile access, and cellular-connected 4G Telli Health devices, it routinely delivers over 100,000 touchpoints between patient and provider each day and dramatically increases patient adherence and improves patient outcomes. This key software update further establishes Accuhealth as the industry leader in remote patient monitoring through the quadruple aim of improved patient experience, improved clinician experience, improved health outcomes, and lower cost of care.
MedicalXpress

Is home management by remote self-monitoring an alternative for women with intermediate- and high-risk pregnancies?

In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica that included 400 women with intermediate- and high-risk pregnancies, self-monitoring—in which the women themselves collected blood pressure, temperature, cardiotocography and other parameters (including blood samples in selected cases) and transferred the information to healthcare professionals using a mobile device platform—was a viable substitute for in-person visits.
mhealthintelligence.com

Webcast Executive Summary: How Real-Time Data Science Leads to Better Medical Management

Every day, health plans make decisions that impact the care and well-being of their members. Unfortunately, most still rely on data or analytics that has outlived its usefulness. To make more informed judgments in real-time, data science is key to receiving accurate and timely information that can positively impact a member's health. However, data science solutions are only as good as their models and the speed at which it enters the care management workflow. So where do health plans start and how can they implement a data science-driven environment to help empower their teams and get the highest ROI?
mobihealthnews.com

Philips scores FDA 510(k) for acute patient monitors

Dutch health tech giant Royal Philips has scored FDA 510(k) clearance for its IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors. The monitors, which received an FDA emergency use authorization in 2020 and were cleared in Europe with a CE mark in 2019, are designed to support clinical decisions, manage a patient’s condition and needs, and improve infection control within a hospital setting.
hackernoon.com

How Remote Patient Monitoring Technology is Changing Healthcare

Digitization is overhauling the entire healthcare structure towards improved productivity and boosting business operations cost-effectively. A Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) system is one of such solutions offered by the technology sector to help improve the healthcare industry. In the article you will learn what RPM is, how this technology benefits healthcare providers and patients, review some types of RPM software and a few examples of them, and find out a short list of top RPM software development providers.
Chiropractic Economics

New remote monitoring billing codes expand reimbursement entering new year

New patient remote monitoring codes are temporary, and time will tell whether they become permanent coding options. The appearance of COVID-19 caused a spike in telehealth visits, with the last week of March 2020 seeing a 154% increase in computer-based health care appointments over the same period of time the year before. Data collected by McKinsey & Company suggests that virtual health visits may be here to stay, with the utilization of telehealth stabilizing at levels that are 38 times higher than pre-pandemic rates. One of the factors credited for this continued increase is the expansion of reimbursable telehealth codes and remote monitoring billing.
mhealthintelligence.com

Using Remote Patient Monitoring to Improve Quality Metrics, Experience

- Interest in remote patient monitoring (RPM) is on the rise, and this interest is not limited to large, well-resourced health systems alone. Even smaller medical groups and rural private practices are taking advantage of this care modality. About 40 percent of 103 C-suite executives, clinical leaders, and healthcare professionals...
mhealthintelligence.com

Patient Satisfaction With Live Video Dips From Pandemic High

- Though live video was the most-used telehealth modality in 2021, satisfaction levels with this type of visit fell — from 53 percent of Americans saying they were more satisfied with live video than previous in-person interactions in 2020 to 43 percent saying the same this year, according to Rock Health's Digital Health Consumer Adoption Survey.
