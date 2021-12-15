ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

By 93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago

Kim Porter would have been 51 years old today.

Hard to believe that she’s already been gone three years. For the Hip-Hop and R&B culture, she made a splash on the scene, appearing in music videos from some of our best known acts. Socially, she could be seen attending red carpets and high-profile parties – often alongside on again, off again romantic partner, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

As we previously reported, it was revealed that Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia – an inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released shortly after her untimely passing.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian Combs, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

Happy Birthday, Kim. Peep photos in the gallery below.

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

1. Diddy and Kim Porter leaving a party thrown by the Beckhams in Santa Monica

2. Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s Sixth Annual “Art For Life” Benefit

6. Royal Birthday Ball for Sean “P. Diddy” Combs

12. Opening Night For “The Rock N Roll Of Hip Hop” Photo Exhibit

14. Sean P. Diddy Combs’ Surprise 35th Birthday Party

15. Loon’s Self-Titled Debut Album Release Party

18. Reginae’s “All White” Sweet 16 Birthday Party

20. Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend “Fashion For Relief” Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics

23. Film Festival Premiere Of Open Road Films’ “Dope”

25. Premiere Of Amazon Studios’ “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win”

27. 2017 Tribeca Film Festival – “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story”

28. Kim Porter attends the Dolce & Gabbana Show

29. Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

30. 7th Annual Post BET Awards Party hosted by DJ Khaled

39. Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon

41. “The Holiday Calendar” Special Screening Los Angeles

42. Annual White Party held at a private residence in Beverly Hills

