Oregon has officially hired Kenny Dillingham as its offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, the school announced Friday. “I’m excited to announce the addition of Kenny Dillingham as our offensive coordinator,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said in a statement. “Kenny is one of the most innovative minds in football and will bring a dynamic and explosive offense to Eugene. He has been a part of some of the most explosive offenses in college football during his coaching career, and we are eager to see that track record continue to grow at Oregon.”

OREGON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO