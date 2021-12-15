Remains Found In 1982 Have Been Identified As The O’Jays Guitarist

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Back in 1982 human remains were found in Twinsburg, Ohio, today in the year of 2021 those human remains have finally been identified as guitarist/song writer, Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr., for the mighty, mighty, legendary singing group The Ojay’s.

According to reports a worker found a skull, then police found remains of a human body in a garbage bag behind a now closed business in Twinsburg Ohio back in 1982 the identity of those remains was unknown until October 2021 the DNA Doe Project provided names of potential living relatives who were able to provide Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr.’s name. Relatives from all over were contacted and asked did they have any missing relatives then they were asked for DNA samples to confirm Little’s identity. The family is happy to have closer however police now want to know who killed Little and put him there.

Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr., who lived in Cleveland was last known to be alive in the mid 70’s survived by a daughter who passed away in 2021 and a son that hasn’t been identified nor located.

According Eddie Levert, Frankie Little moved with the band to California in the 60s, but he did not stay, returning to Cleveland because he was in love. Eddie Levert said he had eventually lost touch with Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr., over the years.

