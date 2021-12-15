ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

Remains Found In 1982 Have Been Identified As The O’Jays Guitarist

By BridgetEE
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 6 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL852_0dNnK2Rp00
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Back in 1982 human remains were found in Twinsburg, Ohio, today in the year of 2021 those human remains have finally been identified as guitarist/song writer, Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr., for the mighty, mighty, legendary singing group The Ojay’s.

According to reports a worker found a skull, then police found remains of a human body in a garbage bag behind a now closed business in Twinsburg Ohio back in 1982 the identity of those remains was unknown until October 2021 the DNA Doe Project provided names of potential living relatives who were able to provide Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr.’s name. Relatives from all over were contacted and asked did they have any missing relatives then they were asked for DNA samples to confirm Little’s identity. The family is happy to have closer however police now want to know who killed Little and put him there.

Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr., who lived in Cleveland was last known to be alive in the mid 70’s survived by a daughter who passed away in 2021 and a son that hasn’t been identified nor located.

According Eddie Levert, Frankie Little moved with the band to California in the 60s, but he did not stay, returning to Cleveland because he was in love. Eddie Levert said he had eventually lost touch with Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr., over the years.

Take a look at the video below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTsHz_0dNnK2Rp00
Source: Radio One Digital

Remains Found In 1982 Have Been Identified As The O’Jays Guitarist was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
US News and World Report

Cause of Death for Teens, Dad Found at Home to Take Time

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says it could be months before the cause of death is known for two teenage girls and their father, found Saturday in their Renton apartment. Autopsies done Monday on the three did not “uncover any obvious manner of...
RENTON, WA
Bring Me The News

Missing Minnesota man found dead in previously undiscovered 'hidden room'

A dayslong search for a missing St. Louis County man ended with tragic news. William Terry had been reported missing earlier this week, with family members saying nobody had heard from the 60-year-old since Nov. 27. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office asked the public to keep an eye out for Terry, who lived in Grand Lake Township just outside of Hermantown, with "extensive search efforts" having turned up nothing.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
California, OH
Twinsburg, OH
Entertainment
City
Twinsburg, OH
The Independent

Mother and son guilty over machete attack on boy

A mother and son have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy in a machete attack.Nichola Leighton became “furious” after Levi Ernest-Morrison and his friends kept knocking on her door looking for her son Tyreese Ulysses.When 19-year-old Ulysses learned they were “bothering” his mother, he rallied friends, all armed with knives, jurors were told.They jumped out of Leighton’s “distinctive” red Suzuki 4×4 jeep and some of the group chased Levi and one of his friends.Levi was caught and fatally stabbed on the evening of April 10.Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC had said the attack in Sydenham south London...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Levert
The Independent

‘I’ll never get over it’, says mother of four twin boys killed in Sutton fire

The mother of four twin boys killed in a house fire after being left home alone has said she will “never get over” their deaths.The four boys, Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, were pulled from their burning home in Sutton before being taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead last week.A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The 27-year-old was released on police bail until mid-January.The London Fire Brigade, which is still investigating the cause of the fire, confirmed the boys were found alone in the property when crews...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#O Jays#Ojay#Wzakcleveland Com
News Talk 1490

Black School Resource Officer Arrested After Video Shows Teen Student Brutally Attacked

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It turns out that there is a world where an incident involving a violent and overzealous school resource officer (SRO) body-slamming, manhandling and/or brutally assaulting a student results in immediate action that doesn’t include putting a victim on trial for their own attack—it’s the world where the officer is Black and the child is, well, not.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News Talk 1490

‘Not From Natural Causes’: Glenn Foster’s Autopsy Suggests Evidence Of ‘Strangulation’ Before Dying In Police Custody, Ben Crump’s Legal Team Says

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. An autopsy performed on a former professional football player who was found dead in an Alabama jail earlier this month suggested that he may have been strangled or suffered trauma to his neck before he died in police custody, according to the legal team that has taken up his case.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
News Talk 1490

35 Years Later, Recalling The Howard Beach Attack And The Racist Teens Who Targeted Black Men

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Monday marks the 35th year since a group of young white male thugs violently confronted three Black men who became stranded after their car broke down and brutally attacked them with baseball bats and chunks of wood, leaving one of them dead in the Howard Beach neighborhood of New York City’s Queens borough in 1986.
CLEVELAND, OH
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy