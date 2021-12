Last thing we all knew we were just trying to make it through 2020 and now, BAM! It’s Christmas 2021. And, as if that looming holiday deadline wasn’t stressful enough on it’s own, we all seem to be up against shipping delays, shortages, and all-encompassing general fatigue making everything all the more challenging. Luckily there are still some awesome last-minute gifts out there that will arrive on time so no one has to know that you procrastinated, forgot about them and/or spent the past year (or two) as an emotional heap tucked away in a corner somewhere.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO