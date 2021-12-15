ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils' meeting with Dundee Stars called off

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiff Devils' Challenge Cup meeting with Dundee Stars was called off because the Scottish side are following Elite Ice Hockey League Covid-19 protocols. The Devils announced on social media the match...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Las Vegas Herald

Golden Knights knock off slumping Devils

William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy scored 33 seconds apart in the third period to lift the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils Thursday night in Newark, N.J. Defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored a power-play goal and William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for...
NHL
SkySports

Montpellier vs Leinster: Heineken Champions Cup game called off, French side given 28-0 win

Leinster have expressed their disappointment at Friday's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Montpellier being cancelled and a 28-0 victory handed to the French side. Both sides have been affected by Covid-19 outbreaks over the last week, but European Professional Club Rugby has awarded Montpellier five points from a 28-0 win over the match being called off.
RUGBY
BBC

Ben O'Connor: Great Britain defenceman released by Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils have released Great Britain defenceman Ben O'Connor. The 32-year-old only joined the Devils in August and played 16 games for the Cardiff side, scoring one goal during his short spell in Wales. O'Connor has won two Elite League titles, a Play-off championship and a Challenge Cup during his...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challenge Cup#The Devils#Cardiff Devils#Scottish#Elite Ice Hockey League#Devils 4 2#Elite League#The Dundee Stars#Covid#Nottingham Panthers
fourfourtwo.com

Borna Barisic shakes off illness to face Dundee United

Rangers defender Borna Barisic should be available for the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United at Ibrox. The left-back was substituted after feeling unwell during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone in midweek but has recovered.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in a shootout

For the first time since Nov. 2019, the Sabres and Wild played a game against each other. The last matchup went Minnesota’s way; a 4-1 win at KeyBank Center. Tonight at Xcel Energy Center, it was the Sabres winning with a 3-2 shootout victory.
NHL
CBS Denver

NHL Postpones Colorado Avalanche Games Through Holiday Break Due To COVID Outbreak

DENVER (CBS4) – Less than 24 hours after the Colorado Avalanche took to the ice with a depleted roster against the Nashville Predators, the NHL has shut the team down through December 26th. The Avs’ next four games have been officially postponed to later dates. That means games against Tampa Bay (Dec. 18 at home), Detroit (away, Dec. 20), Buffalo (away, Dec. 22), and Boston (away, Dec. 23) will be played at later dates. The @NHL has extended the period of game postponements for the @NHLFlames through Dec. 23. Additionally, @Avalanche and @FlaPanthers games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break on Dec. 26. https://t.co/uwKuHkEhJw pic.twitter.com/d8r558IcCa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 17, 2021 On Thursday, three Avalanche players – Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher, and Devon Toews – were put on the NHL’s COVID protocol list ahead of their game against Nashville. Minutes before the game, two more – Darcy Kuemper and Cale Makar – were added to the list. Avs defenseman Jack Johnson did not see action for the first 14 minutes of the game while he waited on the result of his test.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy