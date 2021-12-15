Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils' meeting with Dundee Stars called off

DENVER (CBS4) – Less than 24 hours after the Colorado Avalanche took to the ice with a depleted roster against the Nashville Predators, the NHL has shut the team down through December 26th. The Avs’ next four games have been officially postponed to later dates. That means games against Tampa Bay (Dec. 18 at home), Detroit (away, Dec. 20), Buffalo (away, Dec. 22), and Boston (away, Dec. 23) will be played at later dates. The @NHL has extended the period of game postponements for the @NHLFlames through Dec. 23. Additionally, @Avalanche and @FlaPanthers games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break on Dec. 26. https://t.co/uwKuHkEhJw pic.twitter.com/d8r558IcCa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 17, 2021 On Thursday, three Avalanche players – Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher, and Devon Toews – were put on the NHL’s COVID protocol list ahead of their game against Nashville. Minutes before the game, two more – Darcy Kuemper and Cale Makar – were added to the list. Avs defenseman Jack Johnson did not see action for the first 14 minutes of the game while he waited on the result of his test.

