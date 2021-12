Local Music Beat: From Billy Strings to Centenary, Audio Ink Radio names some of the best Michigan albums and singles of 2021. As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best local, independent releases of 2021. It’s a given that Michigan is filled with talented players, and this year proves it. Read on for a collection of great albums and singles released by Michigan artists in 2021, in alphabetical order. For a discussion of the best Michigan music of 2021, listen to the podcast below at the end of the story.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO