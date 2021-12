It wasn’t that long ago that Charlotte was at the bottom of Conference USA with nowhere to go but up. A coaching change, a solid freshman class, and a few dips into the transfer portal and just two years later, the Niners won the CUSA East Division last season. Though they ultimately fell short of the NCAA tournament, the sharp and quick turnaround showed the progress the program has made in just a short period of time.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO