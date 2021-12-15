ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Colin Cowherd: 'Steph Curry owns the 3-point shot' I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteph Curry set an all-time three-point record yesterday in the Golden...

www.foxsports.com

basketball-addict.com

Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone

Very few people can say that they were a first-hand witness to Stephen Curry’s quest to become the GOAT shooter. One of them is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, who has been teammates with Curry for many years now. On Wednesday, Thompson came out with an emotional congratulatory message for his basketball brother after […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
Bay Area Sports Page

The Warriors - Stephs record, Rolexes, Wiseman and Thompsons Return?

It’s been a fun week if you are a Golden State Warriors fan, and there’s also plenty to be excited about. The Warriors are currently riding comfortably as the Western Conference leader, with only Phoenix close. The team currently has a 23-5 record, with Phoenix being one game behind and other closest teams trailing by at least three games. Safe to say, things are going well in San Francisco.
NBA
Fox News

Shaq admits pettiness following Steph Curry’s record

Shaquille O’Neal has some of the most creative nicknames in sports: The Big Aristotle, Shaq Daddy, Shaq Diesel, and The Big Shaqtus among them. On Tuesday night, he added another one to the list, and it may be the best of them all: Petty White. O’Neal, the only person...
NBA
FOX Sports

Emmanuel Acho: Steph Curry's 3-point record solidifies him as the best player of all time I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

History was made at Madison Square Garden last night. Steph Curry made two quick three-pointers to pass Ray Allen for the all-time record. The achievement was celebrated briefly after the second shot and after the game, Curry was asked about being the greatest shooter of all time. He responded saying quote: 'I've got that, baby.' Emmanuel Acho shares what breaking the three-point record does for Curry's legacy.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: It’s a battle of all-time greats when LeBron James and Bozo go head-to-head for the attention of TV viewers in Chicago

Random thoughts while anxiously awaiting the return of the Chicago Bulls after their COVID-19 outbreak. LeBron James or Bozo the Clown? The NBA’s decision to move the Bulls-Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday from an afternoon start to a 7 p.m. tip makes sense from a health and safety standpoint. Maybe by then a few more players will be eligible to play. But the time switch presents a thorny ...
NBA
FOX Sports

Which NFL teams will round out the playoff field? Colin Cowherd weighs in

As Colin Cowherd sees it, every NFL team in his weekly Herd Hierarchy is already a playoff team. So, that's 10 playoff spots taken, leaving four more to be filled before the season ends in less than a month. There are 15 "highly viable playoff teams" all scrapping for those...
NFL
The Associated Press

Curry scores 30, hits 5 3s as Warriors beat Celtics 111-107

BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry was still aglow over becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooter when the Warriors got a scare that’s becoming frighteningly common in the league — and other sports, too: Guard Jordan Poole was placed into COVID-19 protocols. “We’re coming off the emotional...
NBA
fox40jackson.com

Pete Davidson photobombs Stephen Curry’s 3-point record shot

Pete Davidson knows how to stand out in a crowd. The 28-year-old sat courtside during the Golden State Warriors game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in New York City and watched Stephen Curry set the new three-point record in the NBA. He passed Ray Allen for most...
NBA

