Colin Cowherd: 'Steph Curry owns the 3-point shot' I THE HERD

A slam dunk marriage! Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. The Food Network host and the NBA star met at church when they were teenagers. Their relationship blossomed into a beautiful marriage with three incredible children, Riley, Ryan and Canon. More than a decade later, the happy couple is still madly in love.
For many years, NBA fans have been waiting for the moment when the Golden State Warriors superstar will break the record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history. While everyone was aware that Curry would without a doubt end up at the top of the list before retiring, it was only a matter of when.
This season, Stephen Curry has been in red-hot form as he has led the Golden State Warriors to the best record in the league. On top of that, he recently broke the NBA record for the most 3-pointers made. It is safe to say that Steph is making a case for himself to win the third regular-season MVP award of his career.
Very few people can say that they were a first-hand witness to Stephen Curry’s quest to become the GOAT shooter. One of them is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, who has been teammates with Curry for many years now. On Wednesday, Thompson came out with an emotional congratulatory message for his basketball brother after […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It is not unnoticed that Stephen A. is a very big fan of Stephen Curry and his team Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry has been playing at an MVP level this season leading his to the top of the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, Los Angeles Lakers is...
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry broke the all-time NBA record Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York, Curry gave Draymond Green and Andrew Iguodala each a Rolex watch after the game outside the team’s locker room, according to social media videos. Green assisted on 479 of Curry’s […]
As Stephen Curry neared becoming the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history, Boston Globe columnist Bob Ryan did what older sports columnists are wont to do and whined about how something that many people in generations after his enjoy was Actually Bad. The column, headlined, "We can blame Stephen Curry...
It’s been a fun week if you are a Golden State Warriors fan, and there’s also plenty to be excited about. The Warriors are currently riding comfortably as the Western Conference leader, with only Phoenix close. The team currently has a 23-5 record, with Phoenix being one game behind and other closest teams trailing by at least three games. Safe to say, things are going well in San Francisco.
Shaquille O’Neal has some of the most creative nicknames in sports: The Big Aristotle, Shaq Daddy, Shaq Diesel, and The Big Shaqtus among them. On Tuesday night, he added another one to the list, and it may be the best of them all: Petty White. O’Neal, the only person...
History was made at Madison Square Garden last night. Steph Curry made two quick three-pointers to pass Ray Allen for the all-time record. The achievement was celebrated briefly after the second shot and after the game, Curry was asked about being the greatest shooter of all time. He responded saying quote: 'I've got that, baby.' Emmanuel Acho shares what breaking the three-point record does for Curry's legacy.
Random thoughts while anxiously awaiting the return of the Chicago Bulls after their COVID-19 outbreak. LeBron James or Bozo the Clown? The NBA’s decision to move the Bulls-Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday from an afternoon start to a 7 p.m. tip makes sense from a health and safety standpoint. Maybe by then a few more players will be eligible to play. But the time switch presents a thorny ...
As Colin Cowherd sees it, every NFL team in his weekly Herd Hierarchy is already a playoff team. So, that's 10 playoff spots taken, leaving four more to be filled before the season ends in less than a month. There are 15 "highly viable playoff teams" all scrapping for those...
BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry was still aglow over becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooter when the Warriors got a scare that’s becoming frighteningly common in the league — and other sports, too: Guard Jordan Poole was placed into COVID-19 protocols. “We’re coming off the emotional...
Pete Davidson knows how to stand out in a crowd. The 28-year-old sat courtside during the Golden State Warriors game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in New York City and watched Stephen Curry set the new three-point record in the NBA. He passed Ray Allen for most...
It's not a secret that Richard Jefferson is a fun guy who doesn't hesitate to troll his friends or fans. The former NBA player is always making jokes, but recently, he was on the receiving end when Malika Andrews went at him with a short yet strong phrase. Earlier this...
Urban Meyer is officially no longer the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Colin Cowherd identifies the reasons for Urban's undoing. Watch as he breaks down what went wrong with the Urban experiment in Jacksonville.
Comments / 0