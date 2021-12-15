ACC-bound: Green Run duo signs with Tar Heels, Hokies, and 5 of the region’s top recruits join them in the league

Green Run High School cornerback Tayon Holloway signs a national letter of intent for the University of North Carolina during a national signing day event at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

Green Run High came up short on its bid for a state title this season when the Stallions lost to Maury in the Class 5 state semifinals.

But Stallions coach Brandon Williams had a lot to smile about on Wednesday as he watched Tayon Holloway and Lemar Law sign with ACC schools on national signing day.

Holloway, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back/wide receiver, signed with North Carolina. Law, a 6-6, 315-pound defensive tackle, signed with Virginia Tech.

“Green Run is the pipeline to the ACC,” Williams told the crowd that gathered in the school’s auditorium. “And we definitely got some more Power Five kids in the works, so we’re looking forward to the future.”

Holloway and Law join former Stallions George Wilson (Florida State) and Lakeem Rudolph (Virginia Tech) at ACC programs.

Hampton Roads’ top four recruits in The Pilot and Daily Press rankings of the Class of 2022 made it a clean sweep for the ACC: Landstown receiver Tychaun Chapman signed with North Carolina; Oscar Smith defensive back Sherrod Covil with Clemson; Holloway with North Carolina; and Nansemond-Suffolk running back George Pettaway with North Carolina.

“That’s a conference with some big-time guys, so I know I’m going to be able to make a name for myself,” said Covil, who will play in the Under Armour All-American game before enrolling early at Clemson.

Maury’s Ahmarian Granger, a versatile two-way star ranked No. 5, signed with Old Dominion.

Also signing with ACC teams Wednesday: King’s Fork defensive end Kyree Moyston (Virginia Tech) and Landstown lineman Isaiah Montgomery (Pittsburgh).

“It means a lot. I’ve been waiting on this day since I was a little kid,” said Law, who was the No. 10 senior prospect in Hampton Roads . “Virginia Tech is my dream school, and now that I’ve signed those papers, it’s official, I’m a Hokie now.”

Law wasn’t swayed from Virginia Tech even after Justin Fuente was replaced by Brent Pry, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State.

“I knew they had something in store. I knew they were going to bring a great coaching staff in,” Law said. “I was prepared for it. We’re going to make things work there.”

Law said he’s spoken to Pry and is excited about the program’s future.

“He’s got things in store for us,” he said. “He’s going to change the program around and going to get us on top again.”

Holloway called Wednesday “a blessing.”

“I’ve been working for this my whole life,” he said. “I’m just happy it’s here.

“It just shows that Green Run is producing athletes and producing Division I talent. If you need guys and you want guys, this is where it’s at.”

Law and Holloway also talked about facing one another in college.

“They’re somewhat rivals,” Law said about Virginia Tech and North Carolina. “My boy is going to UNC, even though we’re going to beat them. It’s great, though.”

Added Holloway: “We definitely joke about this all the time. We’re just ready to get down there and compete. But it’s definitely going to be a battle, but it should be fun, too.”

At Oscar Smith, star quarterback Ethan Vasko — the most prolific passer in Hampton Roads over the past two seasons — signed with Kansas. He originally committed to Old Dominion.

Vasko has thrown for 5,207 yards and 71 touchdowns while winning two state championships as a junior and senior.

“I think they’re building something special there, and I want to be part of that,” Vasko said. “And I think it’s the best thing for me. I’ve always dreamed of playing big-level football, now I have the opportunity. It’s awesome, and I’m super excited.”

Larry Rubama, 757-446-2273, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.