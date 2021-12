This may seem like a weird question, but over the weekend I got a second text message from the United States Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. What gives?. Here's the deal. I'm not trying to start a political debate here, but I thought it was awful weird to get a text from Pelosi out of the blue... Especially considering I'm not a registered Democrat. In fact, I'm an Independent because both sides of the aisle tend to tick me off. So why am I getting these messages asking to help fund the Dems? I guess when you're the feds, you can do whatever you want, right? Including messaging people who aren't on your 'roll book.'

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO