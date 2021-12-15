ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Diet’ Soda is Disappearing from Store Shelves

By Sarah Smerz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome diet sodas are disappearing from store shelves. Instead you’ll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar. “Zero sugar” has...

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
Did you know the first carbonated drink was created back in the 1700s? It’s true! It was a bit different than the soda we know and love today, but it’s always been a beloved drink the world over. The sugar-laden beverage has captured our hearts all the way from Coca-Cola and Pepsi to Dr. Pepper and root beer! Then, in the ’50s, low-calorie diet soda became a grocery store mainstay.
