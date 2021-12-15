ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elton John scores 70th ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 hit with “Merry Christmas”

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John has notched a major milestone in his illustrious career: He’s just scored his 70th entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Sir Elton’s holiday collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Merry Christmas” has debuted at number 72 on the Hot 100. The festive track sold nearly 12,000 copies and was streamed...

Related
ABC News

Ed Sheeran and Elton John bring holiday cheer with new song 'Merry Christmas'

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have teamed up to make sure fans ring in the holidays with a little extra cheer with their new single, "Merry Christmas." The song, which they co-wrote and released on Friday, sees the two powerhouse British singers explaining why it's important to enjoy the season with those you love.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

The Real Winner in 2021 Pop Charts? Elton John, 74, Has Two Major Hits in the iTunes Top 5

The Beatles are getting a lot of attention for their “Get Back” series. Tony Bennett is 95 and doing a victory lap with Lady Gaga, and she’s got a hit movie. But the real star of 2021 on the pop charts is none other than Elton John. Yes, Elton John, who is 74 years old, has a bad hip, and is trying to finish his farewell tour. Elton John is bigger than ever, friends. And I couldn’t be more excited.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nas
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Elton John
iheart.com

Ed Sheeran and Elton John Christmas song video almost ended tragically!

Ed Sheeran narrowly avoided seriously injuring Elton John on the set of their "Merry Christmas" music video. While Sheeran, 30, and Lowe, 48, were chatting about his new holiday song with the legendary artist, the "A Team" singer got candid about the mishap that "almost killed" John, 74. "We just shot a Christmas music video. Oh, mate. I almost killed him with a bell," Sheeran stated. "On the video, there's footage of... I'm dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would've cracked him in the head. Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air," Sheeran continued, adding a few more details about the pair's music video: "But, man, the music video is wild. We've parodied all the great British music videos that came at Christmas."
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Ed Sheeran And Elton John Collaborated For Christmas And It’s Just Magical

What an end of the year for Ed Sheeran and Elton John. Ed has two bangers on the radio with more to come I’m sure. Elton John collaborated with a ton of current artists and released an album titled “Lockdown Sessions.” He also has a banger on the radio with Dua Lipa called “Cold Heart.” These two have certainly collaborated before at awards shows and are also really good friends outside of music. In fact, I read somewhere that Elton John actually calls Ed every single day just to say hi and check up on him. Their friendship and amazing talent has given us, in my opinion, THE feel-good song of the year! Here is their Christmas song collaboration. It’s called Merry Christmas and I will be watching it over and over and over. Hope you like it too!
MUSIC
The Independent

Perrie Edwards shares adorable video of baby Axel ‘dancing’ to Elton John’s Step into Christmas

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has shared a cute video of her baby Axel enjoying Elton John’s 1973 holiday favourite, “Step into Christmas”. In an Instagram Story, the singer shared the clip of three-month-old Axel wearing a festive pair of socks as he’s moved towards the camera, in tune to beat. The clip ends with a close-up of a curious-looking Axel’s face. In the background are Christmas stockings with each family member’s name embroidered on.Edwards, 29, announced the birth of her first child with her partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in August this year. She gave birth just days apart...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#Billboard Hot 100#Airplay#The U K Elton#Bbc Radio 1#Abc Audio
Indy100

Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Christmas track could swipe Adele’s number one spot

Elton John and Ed Sheeran have joined forces with a newly-released festive single for charity – fittingly called Merry Christmas. Complete with every Christmas cliché imaginable and remakes of iconic festive scenes, the unexpected duo went down a treat with the British public. And now, bookies believe it stands a strong chance of becoming a number one chart-topper against Adele and LadBaby.
MUSIC
NME

LadBaby announce new Christmas single featuring Elton John and Ed Sheeran

LadBaby have once again set their sights on a Christmas Number 1 with their new single ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’ – watch the preview video below. The novelty duo – comprised of YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne – have topped the festive charts on three consecutive years with ‘We Built This City’ (2018), ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ (2019) and ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ (2020).
MUSIC
Entertainment
Instagram
Celebrities
