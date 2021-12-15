ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

Benton opens outdoor ice skating rink

By Ansley Watson
KATV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Parks and Rec Department has opened the first...

katv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton, AR
Government
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
Benton, AR
Sports
City
Benton, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating Rink#Parks And Rec#Christmas Cookie#Katv#Rec Department#Mysaline Com
CBS News

Biden to deliver address on COVID Omicron variant Tuesday

President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy