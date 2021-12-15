ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Survey Reveals Top TV Set Homes Viewers Want to Live In

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all watched a tv show and fallen in love with where the main characters live. I’ve done it...

Survey shows TV fans would love to live in the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ house most of all

Every classic sitcom has their trademark sets, and a new survey shows that a third of Americans say if they could live anywhere, they'd chill like the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The non-scientific poll of 2,000 TV watchers in the U.S., which was commissioned by the furniture company Article, revealed that the mansion in which Will Smith chilled with his aunt and uncle in the beloved show would be their favorite sitcom house to call their own.
Some viewers turn their fandom into obsessive, sports-like analysis of TV shows

Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace, hosts of a Bachelor-related podcast, "hyperbinge" each episode at 2x speed to see if they could analyze the show statistically. Meanwhile, Jon Schneider of the Twitter account The SNL Network rewatches every sketch and tracks show-related data on a spreadsheet, including the number of appearances each cast member makes, to tweet out information such as how many times Pete Davidson has said “Live from New York!” "These intense TV watchers aren’t such a niche group; making leisure time productive has become a habit for many," says Shirley Li of these superfans. "Apps and sites such as Goodreads and Letterboxd encourage users to track and evaluate the books they read, the films they watch, and the music and podcasts they listen to, while those same forms of entertainment can be streamed at faster speeds. The rise of the attention economy, which encourages optimizing everything a person does toward efficiency, accelerated our tendency to engage with our hobbies in a worklike, data-driven way."
The Fresh Prince, Big Bang Theory most iconic TV homes we’d want to live in

TV sitcom houses. Sure they’re on a sound stage, most likely in California, but they would be a cool place to live right?. Which of the famous sitcom house or apartment would you pick as your new spot? A survey of 2,000 Americans looked into some of the most coveted spots and found we’d moved to Bel-Air to live in Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil’s house.
Best Korean dramas on Netflix: Squid Game, Vincenzo, and others we loved in 2021

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more It wasn’t just that 2021 was a fantastic year for Korean content for Netflix subscribers. I only need utter three words — Squid Game, and Hellbound — to offer the reminder, which shouldn’t even be necessary anymore, that Netflix’s Korean series are increasingly tantamount to the biggest, buzzy, most blockbuster content that the streamer has to offer, across the entire platform. Of course, this trend isn’t accelerating in a vacuum. It’s not just streaming content that’s powering Korea’s ascendance as a global entertainment mecca. The country is...
TV Ratings: ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Charms Key Viewers With Nostalgia

ABC won over viewers on Tuesday night with “Live in Front of a Studio Audience’s” nostalgia, lightheartedness and the visual of Kevin Hart standing side-by-side with John Lithgow, with almost a foot of height difference between them. Jimmy Kimmel’s roundup of modern superstars playing the characters of Norman Lear’s beloved classic sitcoms “Diff’rent Strokes” and The Facts of Life” garnered approximately 4.8 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day time-adjusted ratings during its 8-9:30 p.m. time-slot, and a 1.0/7 in the key 18-49 demographic.
