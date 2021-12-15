First Immersive Exhibition Created in Mexico Celebrates Frida Kahlo’s Life and Art

The strawberries in visual artist and menswear designer Brett Westfall’s signature “Fresh” produce motif are inspired by ten days in 2007 he and a colleague spent stranded in Patterson, California, a rural farming town known for its apricots. Westfall, a friend and collaborator of Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo, studied weathered ads for fruits and veggies hand-painted on wood boards in a style meant for rapid replication, given added character from years of exposure to the elements. Westfall’s attraction to the ads made him reflect on the people and labor connected to the food supply chain, an issue now under fresh political focus in Oregon after farm worker Sebastian Perez was among the hundreds killed in the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat dome last June. Westfall also says strawberries can mean anything viewers think: youth, sweetness, fertility, blood, life, and everything they’ve ever represented across global art history.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO