First Immersive Exhibition Created in Mexico Celebrates Frida Kahlo’s Life and Art

By Margherita Cole
mymodernmet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Claude Monet to Vincent van Gogh, immersive exhibitions have created a new way for people to get to know the legacies of influential artists. Mexico City's Frontón building presents yet another exhibition to remember: a one-of-a-kind immersive experience dedicated to the iconic Frida Kahlo. FRIDA is the...

mymodernmet.com

mymodernmet.com

Italian Artist Creates Incredible Works of Art From Spilled Coffee

Italians are known for their love of coffee, but while most enjoy espresso for its taste, artist Giulia Bernardelli appreciates it for its creative potential. She turns spilled coffee into works of art that look like detailed watercolor paintings. Many of us start our day with a cup of joe,...
countylinemagazine.com

Experience Art First-Hand in 'Frida: Immersive Dream'

The creator of the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit in 2021 brings "Frida Immersive Dream" to Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas, February 3 to April 17, 2022. The exhibit honors the work of internationally-renowned artist Frida Kahlo of Mexico who is known for her reflective and thought-provoking self-portraits. Born in 1907 Kahlo used...
aspiremetro.com

Artefact.Berlin Opens With The First Of A Series Of Exhibitions Dedicated To Contemporary Art

“Remembering things past”; 2013. Opening today and marking the inauguration of its new space in Berlin Schöneberg, Artefact.Berlin unveils Remember That Time, a solo presentation of paintings by American artist Gunars Martinsons. The first in a series of exhibitions dedicated to art and design, the exhibition is an autobiographical dive into the artist’s journey through life, from memories from his childhood to a more mature reflection on existence, nourished by his dense geometric vocabulary and the emotional ties thereof.
windermeresun.com

Immersive Art

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Baltimore magazine

Phoenix Art Yard’s Latest Exhibit Celebrates Survival and Rebirth

On a peculiarly balmy mid-December afternoon, artists Michael Metcalf, Nicole Clark, and Rebecca Burr are gathered on the mulch and gravel-covered grounds of 1320 Bayard Street in Southwest Baltimore. A playful, fleece-clad spotted dog named Finnegan is casually pacing at their feet, and the sun is creeping lower as the trio stands engulfed in a lurid testament to urban artistry.
kjzz.org

Learn the history of mining in the West at the Phoenix Art Museum's new exhibit

Mining has played a significant role in the history of parts of the United States — and Arizona, in particular, when we consider the impact of copper mining here. Whether it’s photographs of miners emerging from underground, covered with dirt, or drawings and paintings depicting more abstract images, mining has been frequently presented artistically.
The Oakland Press

2 new exhibitions celebrate Black art at DIA

The Detroit Institute of Arts opens two new exhibitions of works by Black artists. “The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion,” features vibrant color portraits, conceptual images and fashion photographs by 15 emerging Black photographers, opening Dec. 17 and running through April 17. And “Shirley Woodson: Shield of the Nile Reflections” runs Dec. 18-June 12. With the Shield of the Nile series begun in 1984, Shirley Woodson (b. 1936) has been presenting Black bathers in rivers, a reference to the diasporic myth that the Nile River holds transformative and nurturing benefits for people of African descent. These shows are free with museum entry, which itself is free to residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties. Visit dia.org.
ourherald.com

ART, etc. Gallery in Northfield Celebrates Exhibiting Artists

ART, etc. in Northfield presents their December and January exhibits featuring gallery artists that have exhibited in ART, etc. throughout 2021. “One More Time!” combines the work of 10 artists who work in a variety of mediums from watercolor, acrylic, oils, wearable art and photography. This exhibit will be on view through January 2022. Ken Goss, Mark Rosalbo and Susannah […]
lareviewofbooks.org

Van Gogh Experiences: Immersive Art in the COVID Era

THE IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH art experience is now showing in cities around the globe, from New York to Nashville to Toronto to Dubai. With some minor variations, the shows are all based on the same central premise: in large venues like warehouses or churches, they project Van Gogh paintings onto the walls, blown up to giant proportions. I attended the New York show on Pier 36, a 75,000-square-foot waterfront space with three rooms of pulsing Van Gogh patterns streaming on every surface. It was immersive, popular, ideologically suspect in numerous ways, and — I won’t lie — I loved it.
cw39.com

Houston’s original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit runs till February

HOUSTON (KIAH)  – Wondering what to do this weekend in Houston? A top trending exhibit continues to be the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit and it runs till February 6th. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe was there for a preview back in November. She has this look at the state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation.
secretatlanta.co

Step Into Iconic Paintings At This Immersive Gustav Klimt Exhibition

Van Gogh and Klimt to takeover Pullman Yards in this exciting one-off exhibition. Earlier this year, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience made its U.S. debut at Kirkwood’s Pullman Yards in Atlanta. Now, both Gustav Klimt and Claude Monet will join Vincent Van Gogh, and their artworks will be metamorphized into an epic immersive experience at the Atlantan landmark.
The Portland Mercury

Brett and Moon Westfall See Hope for Humanity in Signs of Life Art & Fashion Exhibition

The strawberries in visual artist and menswear designer Brett Westfall’s signature “Fresh” produce motif are inspired by ten days in 2007 he and a colleague spent stranded in Patterson, California, a rural farming town known for its apricots. Westfall, a friend and collaborator of Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo, studied weathered ads for fruits and veggies hand-painted on wood boards in a style meant for rapid replication, given added character from years of exposure to the elements. Westfall’s attraction to the ads made him reflect on the people and labor connected to the food supply chain, an issue now under fresh political focus in Oregon after farm worker Sebastian Perez was among the hundreds killed in the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat dome last June. Westfall also says strawberries can mean anything viewers think: youth, sweetness, fertility, blood, life, and everything they’ve ever represented across global art history.
AFAR

Immerse Yourself in Frida Kahlo’s Dream in 7 North American Cities

“Frida: Immersive Dream” will delve into the artist’s life as well as her art. Tickets are on sale in Boston, Los Angeles, Toronto, and other locations across the continent to experience the Mexican magical realist’s work as never before. Frida Kahlo’s otherworldly, folk art–style works have captivated...
northfortynews

Immersive Art Show: Van Gogh’s Dreams

It may be a little hard to do — taking some of the advice at the entrance of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit currently showing in Denver at The Lighthouse. Greeting patrons as they go in are some tips for enjoying the show and one reads: “Breathe Out, Dive In, and Enjoy.”
Bham Now

New modern Mexican restaurant, Frida Kahlo, now open in Pelham

If you’re looking for a delicious modern twist on your favorite Mexican classics, we’ve got the spot for you. Frida Kahlo Modern Mexican Cuisine is now open in Pelham. We’ve got all the details below. Viva la Vida!. Trust us, you should add Frida Kahlo Modern Mexican...
