ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Examining Billy Eppler’s history with the Angels

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Billy Eppler did not draft Mike Trout.

He is, however, the general manager who tried and failed to get Trout to the playoffs in each of his five years as Angels general manager. Eppler’s task was simply surrounding the best player in the world with enough talent to qualify for the postseason. Instead, the Angels went 409-461 (.470 winning percentage) and never had a single winning season under Eppler’s watch.

During that span the Angels had the 19th-best record among MLB’s 30 teams, one slot below the Mets, the latest team that Eppler will try to rescue . His spell with the Mets is off to a good start, at least in free agency, as he already poached a Hall of Fame pitcher in Max Scherzer, last year’s stolen base king in Starling Marte and two players in Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha that have been worth a combined 20 Wins Above Replacement since 2018.

Eppler has a strong track record of getting players to sign, sure, but the results on the field have not always made him look smart. While he was at least partially responsible for the moves that have kept two superstars in Anaheim (Trout’s 12-year extension and the initial agreement that brought Shohei Ohtani to America), he’s also partially responsible for some unquestioned duds, and the jury is still out on Anthony Rendon’s time in Orange County.

Every general manager will have some whiffs. But with the built-in security of having Trout for the first five years of his reign and Ohtani for the final three, even hitting a few singles in those at-bats would have made Eppler’s tenure much more fruitful.

While he certainly didn’t screw up every time he struck a deal, a look back through the Eppler era shows much more misses than hits.

MISS: EVERY MOVE BEFORE AND DURING THE 2021 SEASON

The Angels had stumbled their way to a 26-34 record during the unparalleled confusion of 2020. But with Trout, Ohtani and Rendon all back for a full season, the pieces were in place for at least a solid run at the Wild Card. In preparation, Eppler made a bunch of C-list moves. None of them worked out.

The biggest deal he handed out prior to the 2021 season was a one-year, $8 million dollar pact for Jose Quintana. The lefty was one of the more dependable starting pitchers of the early and mid-2010s but had shown noticeable signs of decline by the time the Angels got their hands on him. In turn, he produced a 6.75 ERA in 24 games and was relegated to bullpen duty before getting waived in August. Eppler also tried to improve the Angels’ bullpen before the season and wrongly identified the underwhelming trio of Steve Cishek, Alex Claudio and Tony Watson as the men to do so.

Then there’s Adam Eaton, who was given one final shot by Eppler after being cut by the White Sox in August. Eaton hit .200 before promptly being released by the Angels.

MISS: THE MATT HARVEY AND CODY ALLEN EXPERIMENTS

Pop quiz: is it a good idea to give a past-their-prime pitcher an $11 million deal after Tommy John surgery, thoracic outlet syndrome and a designation for assignment by the Mets?

Harvey’s time in Anaheim provided a resounding “no.” The Dark Knight pitched in just 12 games for the Angels in 2019 — allowing six or more earned runs in four of them — before eventually getting released midseason.

At the time, the Angels had been searching for an answer at closer. Eppler went out and got Cody Allen for one year and a reasonable $8.5 million. Allen was not far removed from breaking Cleveland’s all-time saves record and had just turned 30.

His blip with the Angels ended up being the last time Allen, who retired in February, ever pitched in the big leagues. He finished his Angel career with a 6.26 ERA and just four saves, getting demoted from the closer role before April was over.

MISS: BLOATED DEALS FOR JUSTIN UPTON AND ZACK COZART

The Angels are still reeling from the contract Eppler gave Justin Upton. The 34-year-old is on the books for $28 million next year, the highest salary of his back-loaded five-year, $106 million marriage. From 2019-2021, the former No. 1 overall pick has clubbed .211/.299/.414 and been the definition of replacement level, clocking in at exactly 0.0 WAR .

Cozart was one of the more reactionary deals in recent memory. The infielder had been a fine player for the Reds during his first six seasons, but never spectacular. Then, his slugging percentage jumped by over 100 points from 2016 to 2017, coinciding with his contract year.

Eppler decided one aberrational season was enough to reward Cozart with a three-year, $38 million deal at age 32, signed during the same offseason that the Angels locked Upton down. Cozart immediately turned back into a pumpkin thanks to a brutal string of shoulder injuries, culminating in a .124 batting average in 2019 that got him traded to the Giants.

Even worse, since the move was such a blatant salary dump for the Angels, they had to include the player they took in the first round of the draft just months earlier to convince San Francisco to take Cozart.

HIT: RAISEL IGLESIAS

Apart from the Trout extension and signing Ohtani out of Japan, the only other undeniable player personnel win for Eppler is closer Raisel Iglesias. Eppler traded two no-names to Cincinnati for Iglesias after the 2020 season and ended up with a steal.

Iglesias was one of just six American League relief pitchers last season to amass 2.0 WAR, and he even received some down ballot Cy Young votes. Unfortunately, Eppler couldn’t convince Iglesias to follow him east, as the reliever re-signed with the Angels this winter.

HIT: DRAFT CLASSES?

Just like Iglesias could regress negatively, some of Eppler’s draft picks could regress in a positive sense. It’s too early to tell how Jo Adell, Brandon Marsh and Griffin Canning will pan out, but each one carries some potential for stardom down the road.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
philliesnation.com

What former Phillies are still free agents?

When Major League Baseball’s transaction freeze concludes at the end of the lockout, more than 25 former Philadelphia Phillies will be available in free agency. Here’s a look at some of the most notable, including some who were part of the 2021 Phillies:. Andrew McCutchen. The Phillies declined...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Zack Cozart
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Cody Allen
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
TMZ.com

Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video Shows Braves Star Grabbing Wife By Neck

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna had his hand aggressively wrapped around his wife's neck just minutes before his arrest last May ... new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. The incident all went down on May 29 in Sandy Springs, GA., after cops say they were called to a...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Yankees shockingly sign former Gold Glove and All-Star outfielder during lockout

These sneaky minor-league deals during the MLB lockout … they can maybe make a difference! Maybe. On Thursday, as New York Yankees fans have been dying for any bit of fun baseball news surrounding their team, it was revealed on the team’s transaction page that they added a former All-Star and Gold Glover while big-league transactions are suspended.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers’ $365m star Mookie Betts marries Brianna Hammonds

Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Reds#Mets#Hall Of Fame
Yardbarker

Former Braves manager joins the Orioles staff

Gonzalez will be the first bench coach in four seasons under manager Brandon Hyde. From 2011-2016, Gonzalez was the manager of the Braves after spending four seasons managing the Marlins. He led Atlanta to two playoff appearances and one division title, which came in 2013. However, the Braves couldn’t make it out of the Divisional Round, as they fell to the Dodgers in four games. The following season, the Braves failed to finish above .500, which eventually led to them blowing things up and the end of Gonzalez’s tenure in Atlanta.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo no longer lives in the Windy City

We saw the photo session in front of the outfield ivy and the flock of fans thanking Anthony Rizzo after the July 29 trade that sent him to the New York Yankees. But learning the longtime Cubs first baseman no longer lives in Chicago sure tears open old wounds, doesn’t it?
MLB
FanSided

Phillies’ Kris Bryant chances improve as pair of NL rivals drop out

The Philadelphia Phillies will have stiff competition for Bryce Harper’s buddy Kris Bryant, but it looks like one team is taking itself out of the running. After trading for Bryant at the 2021 deadline, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly not planning to pursue retaining the star in his free agency. Nor are the Chicago Cubs likely to seek a reunion with their former homegrown star.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
calltothepen.com

Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw is not only one of the most prolific pitchers in the history of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he is also a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career. While it may seem unthinkable, it is very possible that, in 2022, Kershaw will wear something...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Carlos Correa News

Carlos Correa was considered the top free agent heading into this MLB offseason. While plenty of teams would love to sign him, the All-Star shortstop has not yet found a new home. The Detroit Tigers were one of several teams that pursued Correa prior to the MLB lockout. ESPN’s Buster...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign former White Sox, Phillies reliever

Ender Inciarte wasn’t the only former big-leaguer the Yankees signed Wednesday. They also came to terms on a minor-league deal with righty Jimmy Cordero, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Cordero didn’t pitch in 2021, recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had in March. It’s unclear when...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers hitters of all time

The Detroit Tigers have been around for a very long time which means they have a very long list of great hitters. Today we will be taking a look at the top 10 greatest Tigers hitters of all time. No. 1 on this list should not come as a surprise, but there is sure to be some disagreement when it comes to the other nine who made this list. Who do you think are the greatest hitters ever to wear the Old English ‘D’? Are we in lockstep?
MLB
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy