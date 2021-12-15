ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

This Blue Whale Skeleton In Santa Cruz Is One Of The World’s Largest On Display

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43s0tZ_0dNnAP3x00

‘Ms. Blue’ is an 87-foot blue whale skeleton at Seymour Marine Discovery Center.

Did you know that one of the world’s largest displayed blue whale skeletons can be found just down the coast? ‘ Ms. Blue ‘ is an authentic blue whale skeleton clocking in at 87 feet, and she’s quite the sight to behold. You can find this skeleton at Seymour Marine Discovery Center at Long Marine Lab in Santa Cruz, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jd0JK_0dNnAP3x00
Via UC Santa Cruz

According to a video from Tree and Sea TV , the massive skeleton was taken from a 50-year-old female blue whale that washed up at Pigeon Point in San Mateo in 1979. Blue whale carcasses seldom wash ashore, so a team of scientists from Long Marine Lab at UCSC went to work salvaging what they could. After 15 days cutting bones free from the flesh and hauling them up a cliff (a helicopter was used to lift the 3,500-lb skull), they were cleaned and laid out on the ground at the lab for several years.

After Long Marine Lab secured funding to mount the skeleton in 1985, they studied smaller blue whale mounts at the California Academy of Sciences and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Then they got to work pressure-washing the bones, creating foam and fiberglass forms to stand in for missing cartilage, and painting the bones with exterior latex house paint. About 80% of the skeleton was mounted on a steel frame, and in 2000, casts of the missing bones were added to complete it.

The blue whale is the world’s largest animal species, perhaps ever. They can get up to 100 feet long, and weigh up to 200 tons. Blue whales usually show up off the coast of Central California in the summertime.

The Seymour Center is also home to a smaller gray whale skeleton, which you can find along the bluffs. While you’re there, make sure to step inside to see the creatures on display, which include octopus, eels, sharks, rockfish, jellyfish, and many more sea animals native to the Monterey Bay.

UC Santa Cruz and Long Marine Lab operate this community-supported science education center, dedicated to uplifting and preserving the Monterey Bay. World-renowned Long Marine Lab operates alongside it, conducting vital research about coastal conservation; climate change impacts; marine mammal diving physiology, bioacoustics, and cognition; and much more.

You can find the Seymour Marine Discovery Center at 100 McAllister Way in Santa Cruz, California . It’s open Wednesday-Sunday from 10am-4pm. General admission costs $11, and there are discounts for seniors, students, and children.

Featured image: Matthew Corley via Shutterstock

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret SF

San Francisco Is Exempt From California’s New Indoor Mask Rule

The SF Department of Public Health announced that San Francisco will be exempt from the new indoor mask rule set to take effect in California starting today, Wednesday, December 15. Since 86% of San Franciscans have now received at least 1 dose, the CA Department of Public Health has deemed it safe for vaccinated people to go maskless at gyms and workplaces.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret SF

San Francisco Is Home To The Oldest Chess Club In The United States

The Mechanic’s Institute Library and Chess Room has been around since 1854, making it one of the oldest institutions on the West Coast, and the oldest chess club in the US. Have you heard of the Mechanic’s Institute Library and Chess Room in San Francisco? This historic club can be found in a beautiful building in the Financial District. Its origins date back all the way back to 1854, when the city of San Francisco was still just beginning to take shape. Now it is a thriving educational space where members can get expert instruction in chess, engage in cultural programming and classes, browse a vibrant general-interest library, and much more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Send Virtual Dandelion Seeds Around The Globe At This New Exhibition

This free exhibition allows you to send virtual dandelion seeds around the world. Tokyo-based artist Ryotaro Muramatsu has made his US debut of DANDELION right here in San Francisco’s Japantown. This free interactive art installation is a stunning way to unite people around the world, in which visitors can “blow” on the dandelion installation, sending virtual seeds as a symbol of peace to another dandelion elsewhere in the world. It’s up now in the Japan Center West Mall, Suite 315, from 12-7pm Friday-Sunday until January 21.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Cruz, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
San Mateo, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Lifestyle
Secret SF

Local Nonprofit Gets Rare Opportunity To Preserve Huge Stretch Of Redwood Coastline

Save the Redwoods League has negotiated an agreement to purchase 5 miles of coastline in Mendocino County. Now they just need to raise $43.4 million to save it from logging. Mendocino County, located about 3 hours north of San Francisco, has some of the most rugged and untouched coastline available, and it’s been given a rare chance to be preserved permanently.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Amazing Bay Area Bagel Shops Recommended By Locals

Here’s where to find the best bagels in the Bay. A toasted bagel with cream cheese can take your day from good to awesome. We wanted to get to the bottom of where Bay Area locals get their bagel fix, so we asked our Instagram followers for the lowdown. Here are the best recommendations we got for delicious bagels in the Bay!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Here’s Where You Can Get Delicious Korean Corn Dogs In The Bay Area

This viral snack has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm. Do you know where to find Korean corn dogs in the Bay?. Surely you’ve seen these absolutely stunning corn dogs at some point in your feed. What we might know as a simple childhood snack has been taken up several notches in the form of the Korean corn dog, which is a popular street food in South Korea. It usually contains a hot dog, mozzarella cheese, or rice cake covered in batter and fun toppings including french fries, ramen, or panko. Fry it up, slather in your favorite sauce, and you’ve got a snack for the ages! Read on to discover some Bay Area hotspots offering these tasty morsels, and scroll to the bottom for a map.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Palo Alto’s Four Seasons Has A Delightfully Charming Winter Village

Featuring a holiday sweet shoppe, NYE party, giant snow globe, and more!. The Four Seasons in Palo Alto has created a gorgeous pop-up winter wonderland called Après Village , which is the ultimate holiday escape. Whether you’re looking for awesome photo ops, a festive party, amazing food, or fireside movies, this is definitely worth putting on your list!
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletons#Blue Whales#Marine Animals#This Blue Whale Skeleton#Long Marine Lab#Uc Santa Cruz#Tree And Sea Tv#Pigeon Point#Ucsc#The Seymour Center
Secret SF

This Lesser-Known Bay Area Monument Is A Peaceful, Elegant Refuge

Have you ever visited this Greco-Roman water temple in Redwood City?. The Bay Area is home to some of the most recognizable landmarks in the world, but even locals may not know about the Pulgas Water Temple , a tranquil monument and reflecting pool in the countryside of Redwood City. San Francisco built this monument back in 1938 to celebrate the engineering marvel that carried water from the Sierra Nevada mountains on a 160-mile journey to the Bay. Only 2 other such water temples exist in the United States.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Secret SF

110 Outstanding Things To Do This December In San Francisco

December is here and there are plenty of fun seasonal activities to enjoy in the Bay!. Happy December, San Francisco! This month brings us countless holiday light displays and seasonal activities to close out the year. End 2021 on a high note with ice skating, hot chocolate, and holiday music performances. Scroll through to get inspired for December, and check back as we add more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This Enchanted Garden Is One Of The Bay’s Most Beautiful Holiday Light Displays

Filoli Estate and Gardens are dripping with thousands of breathtaking lights!. Holidays at Filoli is one of the Bay Area’s most beautiful and lesser-known light displays, taking place now at Filoli Estate & Gardens in Woodside. The gorgeous estate has festive holiday programming through January 2, 2022 , and the glittering lights adorning their trees, plants, and hedges are absolutely not to be missed.
WOODSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Secret SF

This SF Couple Plants Native Wildflowers In Neglected City Spaces… And So Can You!

SFinBloom has stashed some seed shakers in secret places around the city. See if you can find them and join the movement to democratize gardening!. San Francisco is iconic for its outdoor areas and green spaces, but even the most vibrant of cities can feel a bit neglected when it comes to forgotten sidewalks and empty lots. Shalaco and Phoenix of SFinBloom have decided to take things into their own hands by scattering California native wildflower seeds wherever they go!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Exceptional Ramen Spots Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

A steaming bowl of ramen is perhaps the most comforting and filling food we can think of! San Francisco, with its plethora of delicious and authentic Asian food, is one of the best places to enjoy this amazing dish. We decided to see where San Franciscans get their ramen fix, so we polled our Instagram followers for recommendations. Here are the results, in order of how many times each place was mentioned!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
914
Followers
313
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy