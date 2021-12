We're just a matter of ways away from the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and there's an ever-growing amount of hype to see what it will bring for the live-action Marvel multiverse. Reports surrounding early ticket sales have indicated that the film is on its way to being a blockbuster smash — and according to latest box office projections, that will be the case. According to a new report from Variety, No Way Home is tracking for a $150 million opening weekend. Sony's projections place the box office opening at $130 million, while some analysts are reportedly speculating that the film could make as much as $175 million in its debut.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO