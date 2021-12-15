ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad O'Brien's 'Matter of Fact Listening Tour' Explores Important Conversations on Racial Equity

By Melanie Curry
Cosmopolitan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Too often, conversations on about race, bias, and equity focus on the problems but stop short of confronting essential questions:...

WLWT 5

Matter of Fact Listening Tour continues Thursday with 'Promises of Change'

The "Matter of Fact Listening Tour," hosted by Soledad O'Brien, continues its exploration of difficult issues surrounding race and equity in a new digital presentation, "Promises of Change," the third in a series that began in October 2020. The new special will stream beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern on Thursday...
Wbaltv.com

Matter of Fact Listening Tour Sneak Peek: Structural factors causing gun violence

During the Matter of Fact Listening Tour series, we’ve examined the issues of bias of identity. So, what’s next?. The Matter of Fact Listening Tour: Promises of Change will explore solutions to the most pressing problems of the day, in education, health, housing, the environment, food insecurity, voting rights, public safety and community wealth.
San Francisco Chronicle

Soledad O’Brien brings changemakers together to discuss the promise of the future

Award-winning recording artist John Legend reflects about how he became an activist. “I always looked up to changemakers,” Legend says in a conversation with journalist and talk show host Soledad O’Brien. “I looked up to civil rights activists, and people who led movements that liberated people … and brought more equality to this country.”
blavity.com

Jemele Hill Believes Healthy Discussion Is Key To Uniting Black People Politically

BlavityU had the honor of chatting with renowned journalist, activist, and brand new actor, Jemele Hill. Hill has always exhibited authenticity, whether it was on ESPN, her work with The Atlantic, or through her very own podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered. She brought that same candor while recently speaking with our BlavityU audience.
Soledad O’Brien

Soledad O’Brien is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author, and philanthropist, who founded Soledad O’Brien Productions, a multi-platform media production company dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues. She anchors and produces the Hearst TV political magazine program Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien and is a correspondent for HBO Real Sports. She is also host of the Quake Media podcast Very Opinionated with Soledad O’Brien. She is a thought leader, with over 1.3 million Twitter followers, who has a national impact through her speeches, numerous documentaries and her presence on the op-ed pages of platforms like the New York Times and Huffington Post. She has anchored shows on CNN, MSNBC, and NBC, and reported for Fox, A&E, Oxygen, Nat Geo, the PBS NewsHour, WebMD, and Al Jazeera America, among others. O’Brien’s work has been recognized with three Emmy awards, twice with the George Foster Peabody Award, three times with the Gracie Award, which honors women in media, twice with Cine Awards for her work in documentary films and with an Alfred I. DuPont Award which honors excellence in broadcast and digital journalism in the public service and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in journalism.
Michelle Wu
Soledad O'brien
John Legend
WAPT

Matter of Fact Listening Tour continues on WAPT.com, other Hearst digital media outlets

JACKSON, Miss. — The “Matter of Fact Listening Tour,” hosted by Soledad O’Brien, continues its exploration of difficult issues surrounding race and equity in a new digital presentation, “Promises of Change,” the third in a series that began in October 2020. The new special will stream beginning at 6 p.m. Central on Thursday, December 16, on wapt.com as well as onmatteroffact.tv and Hearst consumer media digital platforms reaching millions of consumers.
New York Post

It’s reckless for the left to selectively cry racism

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death last year, employers offered black workers time off to deal with the news, and UCLA suspended a professor who refused to grade his supposedly traumatized black students more leniently than their nonblack peers. Such gestures may have been well-meaning, but they were also...
Radical Eyes for Equity: Reading Matters

Hamlet: Words, words, words. Polonius: I mean, the matter that you read, my lord. Hamlet: Slanders, sir: for the satirical rogue says here that old men have grey beards…. Polonius: [Aside] Though this be madness, yet there is method in’t. –HAMLET, ACT II, SCENE II. Reading matters. I...
New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
