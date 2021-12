Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, known by most as Dr. Disrespect, has launched a “AAA game studio” with former Call of Duty and Halo developers. Beahm is one of the more well-known streamers out there, be it the audience numbers he pulls in when streaming or his public ban from Twitch after streaming inside of an E3 bathroom. He’ll still be streaming, but he’s now making the jump to the game development side of video games by way of new studio Midnight Society.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO