Kentucky State

President Biden Surveys Tornado Damage In Kentucky

By Bill Galluccio
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky on Wednesday (December 15) to survey the damage caused by last weekend's tornado outbreak.

Biden spoke with local officials and vowed that the federal government would provide all the support they need as they recover from the catastrophic damage caused by the rare December tornadoes.

"I just want you to know – I'm driving the governor crazy calling him all the time – but there may be things available that would be helpful six weeks, six months from now that you're unaware of. And so we're – I've instructed my team to make you all aware of everything that is available from a federal level," Biden said . "Don't hesitate to ask for anything."

He described the devastation he saw as he flew over the city of Mayfield.

"As you fly over here, as I've done in the past, I've not seen this tornado, this much damage from a tornado. You know, you think, but for the grace of God, why was I not 100 yards outside that line? Which makes it so different," Biden said .

President Biden walked the streets and met with residents whose homes and businesses were wiped out by the tornadoes. He praised members of the community for coming together following the devastating storm.

"People just come out of nowhere to help as a community, and that's what it's supposed to be, that's what America's supposed to be. There's no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes, there's no red states or blue states when this stuff starts to happen. And I think, at least in my experience, it either brings people together or really knocks them apart and moving together here," he said.

Officials said that 74 people have died, including 12 children in Kentucky and at least 100 people are still unaccounted for. Overall, the storms, which spawned over 50 tornadoes across six states, left 88 people dead.

Comments / 0

New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seattle Times

Tornado victims include 7 members of Kentucky family

A week after a deadly tornado outbreak, families of the victims are still processing the terrible toll. Authorities on Thursday found the body of a Kentucky teenager who had been missing. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week, and family and neighbors say they are reeling. Elsewhere in Kentucky, Jason Cummins has been gathering mementos from the debris of the home his mom, Marsha Hall, and aunt, Carole Grisham, shared. The sisters were Dawson Springs fixtures who had worked at a funeral home helping others through their grief.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
US News and World Report

States With the Highest Numbers of Tornadoes

Last Friday’s tornado in western Kentucky lasted for more than 2 hours, leaving a 165-mile trail of destruction and killing at least 76 people. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but the preliminary rating is now an EF4, which means it caused “devastating damage” and had wind speeds from 207 to 260 mph. (EF5 tornadoes, with wind speeds reaching 260 to 318 mph, are the most destructive kind.)
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

Kentucky s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.The most recent death was recorded in Lyon County, which had not previously reported any casualties. As of Friday, only one person remained missing, in Hopkins County, Beshear said. He called that “incredible news” during a briefing Friday ahead of a blood drive in the rotunda of the state Capitol building.More than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms, which cut a 200-mile (322-kilometer) path through Kentucky alone. The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.
ENVIRONMENT
Missouri Independent

Joe Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Joe Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Tornado Outbreak#The Tornadoes#Extreme Weather
Fox News

'Your World' on Kentucky tornado relief efforts

This is a rush transcript of "Your World" on December 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, we're live in Mayfield, Kentucky, the president heading there tomorrow, the governor touring more the devastation today in Kentucky, this as search-and-recovery operations continue.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Alex Jones suggests Biden caused lethal Kentucky tornado with ‘weather weapon’ in latest unhinged rant

Alex Jones has suggested that the devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc across Kentucky and five other US states last week were actually caused by President Joe Biden wielding government "weather weapons". Mr Jones, a far right radio shock jock and prolific conspiracy conspiracist, spuriously claimed a five-year-old speech about theoretical ways to stop global warming as proof that the US government had been working on dangerous weather control technology."So the question is," he asked, referring to Mr Biden’s administration, "did they use weather weapons to cause the tornadoes? That’s a legitimate question to ask."At least 74 people have been...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Rescue and recovery efforts ongoing as Biden visits storm zone

Kentucky’s governor said the death toll hadn’t increased since Monday as rescue and recovery efforts continued into Wednesday. Meanwhile, heartbreaking new details of the twisters’ wrath emerged. President Joe Biden landed in tornado-ravaged Kentucky just before 11 am and met with officials in Mayfield, one of the...
ENVIRONMENT
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

