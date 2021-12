Tony Iommi says Black Sabbath’s hit single “Paranoid” had an unexpected impact on their career. He'd quickly thrown it together, after being told the band didn’t have enough songs for their second album. “Everybody had gone for lunch,” Iommi tells Planet Rock Radio (audio below). “I stayed in the studio and came up with the riff for ‘Paranoid,’ and I waited for them to come back and said, ‘We need another song.’ They went, ‘Oh, no.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I got this idea,’ and I played it to them.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO