Cloud ERP - Optimizing Business Processes

Supports 400Gbps Line Rate for 5G Wireless, 5G Packet Core, Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing. SAN JOSE, CA -- December 13, 2021 -- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions to enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security, communications and 5G systems. Today, MoSys announced that it has partnered with Silicom Connectivity Solutions to optimize MoSys's Stellar Packet Classification IP for Silicom's latest generation of Intel FPGA-based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). The combination of MoSys IP and Silicom's SmartNICs and IPUs (also sometimes referred to as Data Processing Units - DPUs) can increase the performance of servers and switches that are deployed in virtualized Cloud datacenters, 5G Wireless networks, especially 5G User Plane Function (UPF), Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing solutions.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO