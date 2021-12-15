ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud ERP - Optimizing Business Processes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is the use of a wider range of software and technology as an intermediary tool for integrated management of key business operations. ERP or enterprise resource planning is software designed for the management and optimization of complex, key business processes. Cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software is...

tech-ish.com

Is moving to the Cloud right for your Business?

If the pandemic taught us one thing, it’s that remote work is a viable alternative to large, expensive offices and IT infrastructure and hardware. “Many South African businesses have slashed their office space after realising that they could save money while still being fully operational remotely,” says Andrew Cruise, Managing Director of vendor-neutral cloud infrastructure provider, Routed.
ECONOMY
techgig.com

Oracle aims for Cloud ERP business to reach $20 bn in 5 years: Larry Ellison

Oracle is planning to take its Cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) business to reach about $20 billion in five years, its co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) major has 8,500 Fusion ERP customers with revenue growing 35%. It has an additional 28,400 NetSuite ERP customers with revenue growing 29 per cdnt.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

When Does Your MSP Business Need ERP Software to Scale?

Here's how a reliable ERP system allows managed service providers (MSPs) to standardize business procedures, gain visibility & scale operations, according to Sherweb. As your company expands globally, a reliable enterprise resource planning (ERP) system allows managed service providers (MSPs) to standardize business procedures and maintain visibility enabling stakeholders to collaborate and work from anywhere.
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

Most businesses think hyperscalers overcharge for cloud services

Most businesses are under the impression that hyperscale cloud providers overcharge for their services. However, many are reluctant to switch providers due to potential security and downtime issues. This is according to a new report from cloud-native service provider Civo, based on a poll of 1,003 cloud developers, which states...
TECHNOLOGY
#Erp Software#Business Software#Enterprise Software#Cloud Software#Erp
windowscentral.com

Adobe launches Creative Cloud Express to simplify the creative process

Adobe just launched Creative Cloud Express, a product built to simplify the process of creating multimedia content. Creative Cloud Express has a drag-and-drop interface, thousands of templates, and has features powered by Adobe Sensei. Creators can access the new product on the web and through the Microsoft Store, Google Play...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud ERP Software Market Shaping From Growth To Value : Totvs, Unit4, Yonyou

The Global Cloud ERP Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Cloud ERP Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including SAP, Oracle, Sage, Infor, Microsoft, Epicor, Kronos, Concur(SAP), Ibm, Totvs, Unit4, Yonyou, Netsuite, Kingdee, Workday, Cornerstone & Digiwin etc have been looking into Cloud ERP Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
SOFTWARE
InformationWeek

Companies Need Customer-Centric Business Process Engineering

Nearly every organization has an IT objective of making systems and processes more customer-centric, but few companies are “getting there.” Some of these failures can be traced directly to faulty business process engineering and QA. What steps can IT take to improve performance in these areas?. The clearest...
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

New Alfa Laval CM Connect leverages digitalization to optimize hygienic processing

Maximize plant efficiency, minimize unplanned downtime. As Industry 4.0 evolves, the CM Connect is a natural next step on the customer digitalization journey, expanding the Alfa Laval range of condition monitoring solutions. With complete visibility of all connected assets, plant operators can detect issues that impact future performance, prevent unplanned downtime, and improve asset management.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Microsoft and KPMG are working on these quantum cloud projects for business

Microsoft and consultancy KPMG are working to solve common business problems by using quantum-inspired optimization via the Azure Quantum cloud service. Powerful quantum computers capable of solving tricky computing problems (and maybe undermining today's encryption algorithms) are still years away, but progress is being made by Google, IBM, Honeywell Quantum and Cambridge Quantum, and many other efforts.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Enable Your Food Business with Food Manufacturing ERP

Are you a food manufacturer, constantly asking yourself whether you need a food manufacturing system? Here is a lot more you should know about automating your food business if you do. Today, food and beverage businesses face more significant difficulties than they have in the past. Manufacturers in the food...
INDUSTRY
design-reuse.com

MoSys Partners with Silicom to Provide Stellar Packet Classification IP Optimized for Intel FPGA-Based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units

Supports 400Gbps Line Rate for 5G Wireless, 5G Packet Core, Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing. SAN JOSE, CA -- December 13, 2021 -- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions to enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security, communications and 5G systems. Today, MoSys announced that it has partnered with Silicom Connectivity Solutions to optimize MoSys's Stellar Packet Classification IP for Silicom's latest generation of Intel FPGA-based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). The combination of MoSys IP and Silicom's SmartNICs and IPUs (also sometimes referred to as Data Processing Units - DPUs) can increase the performance of servers and switches that are deployed in virtualized Cloud datacenters, 5G Wireless networks, especially 5G User Plane Function (UPF), Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Infosys Selected by Orion to Transform Its ERP and Planning Platforms, and Drive Business Value Realization

Enabling informed decision making and end-to-end supply chain visibility at reduced business operations cost. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced it has been selected by Finland-based Orion Corporation to holistically transform its ERP and Planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realization. Through this engagement, Infosys will adopt standardized best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion’s operations, informed decision making, and reduce business operations cost through AI, ML, and robotic process automation (RPA).
BUSINESS
charlottestar.com

Field Service Automation Software for Plumbing Companies

Every business sooner or later needs to go through self-organization optimization, and the times when cork boards and stickers were used are long gone. The only advantage of cork boards and stickers was that they were free, and it was sometimes very expensive to use specialized software for the plumbing business.
SOFTWARE
bakemag.com

Adobe introduces Creative Cloud Express for small businesses

Earlier this week, Adobe launched Creative Cloud Express, a unified task-based, web and mobile product that makes it easy to create and share beautiful rich multimedia content – from social media posts and stories to invitations to marketing materials like logos, flyers and banners. Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop...
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Here’s When North American Supply Chain Congestion Could Ease

New research echoes the consensus outlook around when supply-chain disruption should begin to subside. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
