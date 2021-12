The stock market gave new signs its rally is faltering Friday, although indexes came off session lows near midday. The Nasdaq wiped away a 1.4% early loss and was nearly unchanged after giving up a temporary gain. The index is trying to find support around the 15,000 level. It's a new line of defense for the Nasdaq, which has already tumbled back below its 50-day moving average. The Nasdaq's No. 2 stock, Microsoft (MSFT), fell below its 50-day line Friday.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO