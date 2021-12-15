City Analysis Collage

David Hatcher, chairman of the Artists Council board of directors, aims to professionalize the organization to support locally based artists. Every few years, when heavy winter rains give way to thick fields of wildflowers across the Coachella Valley, an equally colorful show unfolds across the sky: millions of Painted Lady butterflies all aflutter, traveling north from Mexico during their annual migration. While passing through, many of the orange-winged creatures lay eggs, which, after a series of transformations, become butterflies themselves, completing one of the most miraculous life cycles in nature: metamorphosis.
