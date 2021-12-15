ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Analysis Collage

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“… because collage is a method deriving its virtue from its irony, because it. seems to be a technique using things and simultaneously disbelieving in them,. it is also a strategy which can allow utopia to be dealt as image, to be dealt in. with fragments without having...

ArchDaily

Vision Competition: “Circular Block — Reinventing the Mikrorayon”

The sixth edition of Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB 2022) (www.tab.ee), announces the Open Call for its Vision Competition “Circular Block — Reinventing the Mikrorayon”!. This year’s competition focuses on reimagining Tallinn’s Lasnamäe area - a bedroom suburb built during the Soviet Union - and it explores architecture’s...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Best Articles of 2021

2021 was the year of a new reality, with humankind adapting to what is known as the second year of the pandemic. While some countries witnessed a return to alternative normality, opening up to the world through travel and events, others stayed in lockdown, expanding furthermore the inequality gaps. Nevertheless, this year also brought a lot of hope in all aspects, raising questions and building solutions for the near future. With a major focus on climate urgency, biomedical research as well as notions of hybridity, 2021 has triggered new understandings of the environment that surrounds us and of our place in this world.
WORLD
ArchDaily

The Best Interviews of 2021

From the content universe we made available in 2021, interviews are, without a doubt, among those in which we invested more time and research. Making room for the voice of architects and other professionals in the built environment is a great pleasure but also an enormous challenge, as it requires a lot of research and dedicated time from our team of editors. It is also rewarding as it puts us in contact with some of the most prominent talents in our discipline, who have been discussing issues such as cities, community, environment, democracy, sustainability, building technology and interiors.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Drawing of the year (EXTRA CALL)

Drawing of the year (EXTRA CALL) You can win prizes ranging from €1,000 to €5,000 in this international drawing competition for architecture students. Drawing of the year runs for the 9th time and is supported by SHL Architects, VOLA and Aarhus School of Architecture and the deadline for submission in this extra call for entries is 1 JAN 2022.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Hover House / Pranala Associates

Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Daikin, Duravit, MIWA, Tostem Aluminium. Text description provided by the architects. Just a step away from the entrance, visitors will be taken on a journey to enjoy the architecture of the house. Located in Bandung, Indonesia, Hover House presents architectural themes that experiment with gravity. From the beginning, the architecture of this house wanted to show that concrete which usually seems heavy can be designed in such a way that it looks light.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Theatrum Mundi

London/ Paris based research centre Theatrum Mundi is looking for aspiring urbanists interested in forming a transdisciplinary, intergenerational cohort focused on knowledge exchange connecting architecture and urbanism with the crafts of the stage. Starting in 2022, the Theatrum Mundi Displacement cohort will participate in a 6-month curated program of workshops,...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

AI PARK / XING DESIGN

Manufacturers: 南京洛普, 江苏华美特金属. Text description provided by the architects. AI PARK, the pilot zone of Terminus Group’s AI CITY, is an exciting project designed by XING DESIGN, Shanghai. A global leading AI smart service provider, Terminus Group is devoted to high-quality products focused on AI cities, sustainable development, and robotics. As the prologue of AI CITY, AI PARK is an experimental base for urban experiences, Research and Development testing, and human-robot interactions.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

A 2021 Moment In Architecture That May Define The Future

Some years end up being cultural pivot points. 2021 was one such year, with COVID-19 as the first existential threat to our culture since World War II. Architecture will change as a result, and may evolve in public perception to value motivations as a criteria for understanding it, versus valuing outcomes as the validation of any particular aesthetic.
VISUAL ART
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
blackchronicle.com

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
PHOTOGRAPHY
coolhunting.com

First-Ever Realistic Humanoid Robot Writes Dante-Inspired Poems

Last week at the University of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum, Aidan Miller unveiled the world’s first highly-realistic humanoid robot artist, Ai-Da, who wrote poetry inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Using algorithms programmed with Dante’s epic, the robot integrated his speech patterns alongside her lexicon of vocabulary to produce her own deeply moving work. The poetry debuted in conjunction with Eyes Wide Shut, an exhibit on surveillance, which was created by the robot as a response to an incident in Egypt when Ai-Da was detained by security. “The Ai-Da project was developed to address the debate over the ethics of further developing AI to imitate humans and human behavior,” Miller says. But in this undertaking, the creator realized that the project isn’t about finding the human in AI so much as locating how robotic humans are. He continues, “Ai-Da allows us to gain a new insight into our own patterns and our own habits, as we see her imitate them right in front of us.” Read more this enlightening project at CNN.
ENTERTAINMENT
homify.com

An Elegant, Economical And Eco-friendly Solar Roof Installation In A Home

It's a small step that makes a big difference! Inspired by the simple saying, more and more individuals and professional architects, building contractors, roofers and even researchers and scientists working to harness the immense solar energy are turning to solar power to power the buildings. Maybe it's important or rather the demand of the time. Buildings are responsible for 40% of carbon-di-oxide or greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Hence, humans continuously innovate and develop technology to harness alternative renewable energy sources to replace non-renewable energy. It's a small step to save the planet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
boatinternational.com

The best superyacht concepts from 2021

BOAT rounds up the biggest and best superyacht concepts released in 2021 by shipyards and designers, including Lloyd Werft, Lazzarini Design and Iddes Yachts. This giant crab inspired 25m solar-powered catamaran concept by Lazzarini Design named Pagurus is capable of becoming amphibious thanks to retractable cylinders at the bottom of the twin steel hulls. When deployed, these lower the yacht by 60cm and allow it to 'crawl' up onto beaches. Elsewhere, the concept features accommodation for eight guests and four crew members, while power comes from dual propellers and twin diesel engines topping out at 24 knots.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

The best poetry books of 2021

Despite everyone’s hopes, the shadow of Covid-19 has been hard to escape this year. Michael Rosen’s account of his near death and subsequent recovery from the virus, Many Different Kinds of Love (Ebury), is one of the first of no doubt many reckonings with the pandemic. Rosen’s poems are supplemented by messages written by the NHS staff looking after him while he was in an induced coma. The book is unflinching, showing the ravages of being seriously ill – but hopeful and uplifting, too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ArchDaily

Call For Ideas: Nano House 2021 Architecture Competition

A “home” is a space that is intimate to all. Apart from being our safe haven, a home goes beyond its everyday function of being a shelter for its users and their activities; it connects with each of us on an emotional and personal level. Our Humble Adobe...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Heatherwick Studio, MNLA and Arup on their Collaborative Design for New York's Little Island Park

Heatherwick Studio, MNLA and Arup on their Collaborative Design for New York's Little Island Park. In this second edition of the ArchDaily Professionals Video Interviews, ArchDaily's Managing Editor, Christele Harrouk, met with Mat Cash, Group Leader of Heatherwick Studio, Signe Nielsen, MNLA's Founding Principal, and David Farnsworth, Arup Principal, to discuss their collaborative work on one of New York City's latest green areas, Little Island Park at Pier 55.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ArchDaily

Call for Entries: Boardwalk Design Competition

Since the 1920s the Boardwalk and the surrounding neighborhood have been the social and entertainment center of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. After a period of decline, the surrounding neighborhood is coming back strong, and the Town of Atlantic Beach will be upgrading the existing public spaces into a world-class design over the next 12 to 24 months. The finished project should contain a resilient boardwalk system, a multi-use pavilion, ADA-compliant beach accesses, public art, shade structures, and restrooms. This is not a hypothetical project; it will get built.
VISUAL ART
palmspringslife.com

Metamorphosis

David Hatcher, chairman of the Artists Council board of directors, aims to professionalize the organization to support locally based artists. Every few years, when heavy winter rains give way to thick fields of wildflowers across the Coachella Valley, an equally colorful show unfolds across the sky: millions of Painted Lady butterflies all aflutter, traveling north from Mexico during their annual migration. While passing through, many of the orange-winged creatures lay eggs, which, after a series of transformations, become butterflies themselves, completing one of the most miraculous life cycles in nature: metamorphosis.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

