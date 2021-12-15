ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

2021 Orlando City Season in Review: Benji Michel

By Michael Citro
The Mane Land
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando City made Benji Michel the club’s fifth ever Homegrown Player signing on Dec. 31, 2018. After a promising first two years in purple, the club picked up Michel’s option for 2021 following the 2020 season. Michel had scored five goals in each of his first two MLS seasons and seemed...

www.themaneland.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mane Land

Lion Links: 12/16/21

We have made it to another Thursday, Mane Landers! We are now less than 10 days away from Christmas, so make sure you are getting those holiday preparations done in time to avoid the procrastination rush. Now let’s get to the Lion Links. Orlando City Announces Full 2022 Season...
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Orlando City SC Re-Signs Midfielder Mauricio Pereyra

ORLANDO, Fla. (Dec. 17, 2021) - Orlando City SC has signed Designated Player Mauricio Pereyra to a new contract, it was announced today, returning to the side on a one-year deal. Pereyra, 31, appeared in 30 matches for the Lions this past season, tying the single-season Club-record for assists with...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tesho Akindele
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Nani
Person
Florian Jungwirth
The Mane Land

Orlando City’s Full Schedule Announced for the 2022 Major League Soccer Season

The Major League Soccer schedule was released this afternoon, telling us once again when, where, and against whom Orlando City will play during the upcoming season. The 2022 opening games were previously announced for each team, showing that the Lions will once again start the season at home. Orlando will kick off its 2022 season at home on Sunday, Feb. 27 against CF Montreal at Exploria Stadium at 1 p.m. and will travel to play at the Chicago Fire at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.
MLS
The Mane Land

Orlando Pride Officially Announce Alex Morgan Trade to San Diego Wave FC

The Orlando Pride have now officially traded star forward Alex Morgan to NWSL expansion side San Diego Wave FC. In return, the Pride receive Welsh international midfielder Angharad James and a league-record $275,000 in allocation money. The Wave initially announced the move on Dec. 13, but the teams had to wait until the NWSL trade window opened to make it official.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leagues Cup#Lions#Major League Soccer
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Willie P: Charlotte FC to Implore Attacking Style

The inaugural season for Charlotte FC is nearing, as last night they held their expansion draft, adding three players to their roster for the upcoming 2022 season. Today their full schedule for the season was released. Last night on Sports Radio FNZ, our very own Willie P hosted draft coverage for the club and followed that up with a visit on Wilson & Norfleet. Willie was asked about the playing model we can expect from Charlotte FC in Bank of America Stadium, and he replied:  An attacking style. He (Miguel Angel Ramirez) wants to play on the other side of the pitch. He wants to have an aggressive mindset. He wants to have very fast wingers and forwards that can keep the ball centralized, and in the attackng zone.
SOCCER
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Christian Prep wins at City of Palms; Montverde next?

Orlando Christian Prep got 24 points from senior guard A.J. Brown and won 59-48 in its opening-round game in the renowned City of Palms Classic boys basketball tournament over St. John’s of Washington, D.C., on Friday in Fort Myers. The Warriors (7-1) advance to a Monday 7 p.m. quarterfinal, potentially against defending national champion Montverde Academy (5-2). The Eagles, City of Palms ...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Boston

Revolution’s First Concacaf Matchup Vs. Cavaly AS Set For February 15

FOXBORO (CBS) — Before the Revolution kick off their 2022 season, they have some Concacaf business to tend to. New England will open the two-legged Round of 16 with an away match against Cavaly AS on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at a venue to be announced, Concacaf announced Friday. New England will then host the second leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. The Revolution qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Mane Land

Orlando Pride Trade Brittany Wilson to Angel City FC

The Orlando Pride announced tonight that the club has traded goalkeeper Brittany Wilson and its natural 2023 NWSL Draft third-round selection to Angel City FC for the expansion side’s natural 2023 NWSL Draft fourth-round selection. “We’d like to thank Brittany for her dedication to the Pride over the last...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy