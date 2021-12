The Gorham Times would like to take this opportunity as we wind down 2021 to thank everyone who contributes to bringing the news to Gorham. Thank you to our dedicated board of directors who work diligently behind the scenes to support production. All of our writers who contribute stories to every edition, from Gorham High School interns to members who have been with the paper since its inception, thank you for the variety of views and news you share with our community. Thank you to the hardworking distribution staff who get the paper into the hands of our readers.

