December 2021: Latest updates from the Department of Neighborhood Development

Welcome to the Department of Neighborhood Development’s December newsletter. This month's snapshot of some of DND's work focuses on creating supportive housing, helping homeowners, preserving naturally occurring affordable housing, and assisting renters.

Creating Supportive Housing

Welcome and Congratulations to Mayor Michelle Wu

The Department of Neighborhood Development would like to extend our congratulations and a warm welcome to Mayor Michelle Wu, who has already hit the ground running. Mayor Michelle Wu is pictured here with Governor Charlie Baker, Beacon Companies CEO Dara Kovel, the President & CEO of The Pine Street Inn Lydia Downie, along with MassHousing and local elected officials to celebrate the start of construction of 140 Clarendon Street, a redevelopment project that will create 210 units of affordable housing at Boston’s historic Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) building, located at the intersection of Clarendon and Stuart Streets in Back Bay. With the partnership of homeless services provider Pine Street Inn, 111 of the units will become supportive housing for people exiting homelessness.

This kind of innovative supportive housing creation is key to increasing the affordable housing supply for Boston’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents, and represents the combined efforts of many DND staff working collaboratively with the YWCA team and all of the partners listed above. We are thrilled to have this project beginning, and energized for what is to come.

Preservation of Affordable Housing Update

DND is celebrating closing on two very important preservation projects. First, Walando Homes, a property DND helped Codman Square NDC acquire in a court-involved sale, preserved tenancies on 59 units. This month’s closing will help the NDC finalize the rehabilitation of the two buildings.

In addition, DND put together a deal to help Daled Properties purchase five buildings previously owned by Fairfield Properties. This acquisition will help preserve tenancies in 30 units in Mattapan.

Foreclosure Prevention Funds are Now Available

The Emergency Foreclosure Prevention Fund is aimed at helping Boston homeowners who are at high risk of foreclosure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including job loss, reduced income, or needed unpaid time off due to health issues related to the pandemic.

The fund is available to Boston homeowners at high risk of foreclosure who are owner-occupants with incomes at or below 150% of area median income - $181,200 for a family of four and who are at least 90 days behind on one or more homeownership-related payments. A list of the qualifying requirements can be found at the foreclosure prevention fund webpage.

If you think you are eligible for assistance, or have any questions, please contact one of our partner agencies and they can help you take the next steps:

ESAC: 617-524-2555, ext 108 or sbennett@esacboston.org

Urban Edge: 617-989-9309 or fbowen@urbanedge.org

ABCD - Mattapan: 617-298-2045 or staff_mattapanfsc@bostonabcd.org

DND is Hiring for Multiple Positions

Looking to make a career change in 2022?

DND is looking for dedicated individuals who want to join us in our work to make Boston a better, more equitable city. We’re looking for leaders in the housing field, as well as professionals who are passionate about public service.

We have roles available in technology, case management, and leadership roles in the Boston Home Center, which is dedicated to helping Bostonians become homeowners, and maintain their properties.

Take a look below to see what’s on offer — and forward these job descriptions to people in your circle who should be applying.

Deputy Director for Homeownership Programs, BHC Division

The Deputy Director for Homeownership Programs is responsible for overseeing the management and operations of the Boston Home Center's Homeownership Programs.

Assistant Director for Homebuyer Services, BHC Division

Under the direction of the Deputy Director for the Boston Home Center, the Assistant Director is responsible for overseeing homebuyer education, counseling, financial assistance, and outreach programs.

Housing Crisis Case Coordinator, Office of Housing Stability

Under the supervision of the Deputy Director for Housing Stability, the Housing Crisis Case Coordinator provides emergency housing placement and case management services to tenants who are at risk of eviction and displacement.

Senior Housing Development Officer, Supportive Housing Division

This new Senior Housing Development Officer to End Family Homelessness role will be housed within the Supportive Housing Division and will work in close partnership with the Office of Housing Stability, as well as staff the Special Commission on Ending Family Homelessness.

Program Manager (AFF MKT), Finance Division

Under the supervision of the Affirmative Marketing Senior Program Manager, the Program Manager helps develop and maintain systems and resources for accessing and maintaining income-restricted housing with a critical eye toward equity, transparency, and accountability.

Product Owner (IT Unit), Director Division

Under the direct supervision of the Director for Innovation and Technology, the product owner will interact with each division and work with a broad array of policy initiatives.