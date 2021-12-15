ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Baker: Senate passes comprehensive probation reform measures

By Submit Letter To The Editor
 2 days ago
Baker

WILKES-BARRE — State Sen. Lisa Baker Wednesday said the Pennsylvania Senate has approved probation reform measures aimed at reducing the amount of taxpayer dollars spent on the system, while better integrating probationers into society.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, made the announcement with Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R-46) and Sen. Anthony Williams (D-8).

Baker said Senate Bill 913 is a bi-partisan piece of legislation that provides an opportunity for early release from probation and ensures fewer individuals return to prison, by offering incentives that reward positive behavior and participation in education, employment, vocational and drug treatment programming shown to reduce recidivism.

“Pennsylvania taxpayers commonly express dismay over the large and perennially-rising share of the state budget directed toward correctional costs,” Baker said. “In turn, system administrators and justice advocates voice dissatisfaction over various aspects of the system, ranging from sentencing to release.”

Baker added that the reform measures approved by the Senate, take a giant step forward to implement greater fairness in the process, eliminate excessive incarceration, give individuals a more reliable second chance to get their lives right, and offer taxpayers a break from ever-rising state correctional costs.

“I am proud to have worked with reform advocates, judicial and correctional leaders, and legislators seeking to achieve constructive and sustainable reform, and I commend their efforts to come together,” Baker said.

The legislators emphasized that ensuring community safety is paramount with every reform put forth in Senate Bill 913.

“To release an individual should not be a unilateral or rash determination,” Baker said. “Those involved in the front end of justice, including victims, warrant a say on terminating a legally imposed sentence and the transition to freedom. But with one of the largest systems of state supervision in the country, efficient and effective changes are needed.”

Bartolotta added, “It is time Pennsylvania joins the 30 other states that have responsibly addressed probation sentences to ensure minor violations do not become a probation-to-prison revolving door. Our legislation will accomplish this by addressing the flaws in our probation system which have trapped nonviolent offenders in a cycle of incarceration.”

Williams said he was proud to have been able to work in a collaborative and bipartisan fashion with a number of his colleagues on the essential reforms that we need for the probation system in Pennsylvania.

“Criminal justice reform does not just improve the lives of those currently in the justice system, it actively improves our society as a whole,” Williams said. “There is still work to do, but these probation reforms will ensure that Pennsylvanians can once again reenter society as free citizens and continue their contributions to society instead of being stuck in an endless criminal justice system cycle.”

The Senate also approved Senate Bill 904, to allow probation meetings to be held remotely, and Senate Bill 905, to improve the scheduling of probation and parole meetings.

All three bills now advance to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Comments / 1

Two of Luzerne County government's eight division head posts will now be vacant because operational services overseer Edmund O'Neill has submitted his resignation to accept a private-sector position, County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Friday. Prior administrative services division...
