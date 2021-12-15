FDIC 2022 Preview: Keys to Success for Today’s Company Officer

You can’t go anywhere without seeing ‘Now Hiring’ signs. Finding and retaining employees is the biggest obstacle facing employers currently. But if you’re looking for a job or a raise this might be the best time for you. Joblist recently conducted a poll of employers and employees on what steps they are taking to retain the talent they have. Or in the case of the employees asking what their employers could do to improve employee retention. One surprising finding from the study? 80% of those who asked for a raise were successful. I’ll be right back going to go track down my boss ASAP.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO