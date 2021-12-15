ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDIC 2022 Preview: Keys to Success for Today’s Company Officer

FireEngineering.com
 2 days ago

Assistant Chief Brian Zaitz, Kirkwood (MO) Fire Department. This workshop is based on real-world incidents, experiences, and proven tactics that will enhance the company officer’s ability to function...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

HR, payroll management company Kronos hit by hackers

HR management company Ultimate Kronos Group has been hit by a ransomware attack. It's causing problems for people who use the cloud-based system for accessing payroll, handling timesheets and managing workforces. Kronos Workforce Central has also been hit. It is affecting the pay for employees at the Pepsi and Hannaford...
ECONOMY
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Senné promotes Tyler Munsinger to the company’s Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON — The Boston-based real estate advisory and investment firm Senné announced the promotion of Tyler Munsinger to the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Munsinger previously led the accounting team at Senné, working directly with the Chief Financial Officer to manage financial analysis and reporting of all of the company’s transactions. As part of the investment team, he assisted with sourcing competitive debt and equity financing on behalf of investors. Munsinger has over a decade of experience in residential and commercial real estate including investment management, operations, acquisitions, construction, sales, financing, and property management.
BOSTON, MA
Inside Indiana Business

Preparing a Successful Transition Back to the Office

With uncertainty from rising cases of COVID-19 variants, companies are questioning when there will be a solid time to transition their teams back to the office. As many feel the fatigue of remote work, from constant Zoom meetings to virtual happy hours, leaders are ready to resume “business as usual.” However, that might be more difficult than initially expected. Some may ask, “Is it even possible to transition all employees to the office all at once?”
ECONOMY
FireEngineering.com

Fireground Strategies: Strategic Decision-Making

1 Hour. — A certificate of attendance will be offered. This webcast will cover the decisions that need to be made regarding fire scene strategy determination based on the arrival and/or forecasted conditions. Strategy selection considerations, strategy modification cues, and offensive-to-defensive/defensive-to-offensive strategic transition will be a focus of discussion. Situational fire topics will be discussed and highlighted by case studies and lessons learned from past incidents. Areas of focus will include below-grade fires, attached and closely spaced buildings, cockloft fires, exposure issues, and large area buildings. Students will also learn about recognizing when an exterior strategic opportunity presents itself, precipitating a transitional strategy as the initial fireground action.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdic#Success#Mo Rrb#Fdic International 2022
MySanAntonio

Podcast Company Amaze Media Labs' 3 Keys to Success

18 months ago when the world was still in lockdown, former business partners Robert Tuchman and Brett Sklar reconnected at a local park to chat about new trends and potential business opportunities. Tuchman and Sklar had been introduced by a mutual friend and first teamed up together shortly after graduating college to start TSE Sports & Entertainment, a sports experience and hospitality agency targeted at corporate clients. After selling TSE and spending several years helping their new partners acquire other companies in the space, Tuchman and Sklar got together again to start a second agency, Goviva, which focused on creating custom sports and lifestyle marketing programs. Although both enjoyed their time and learned a lot throughout the years, they wanted to move on and figure out their next new venture.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

6 keys to building the perfect audience for your company’s message

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. No matter what industry you’re in, making sales in today’s business climate requires the ability to not only share high-quality content and persuasive marketing but to target the right audience to share your message with. You can create the best content in your field, but if you’re sharing it with people who aren’t interested, you’ll just be making noise instead of making sales.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

AdAdapted Expands Executive Team To Build Out New Business Units And Offerings

Alison O’Keefe and Joshua Sukenic join AdAdapted to focus on business expansion initiatives, including the company’s recently-launched self-managed solution, AdAdapted Direct, as well as growth of strategic retail partnerships. AdAdapted, the leading Shopping List Marketing and insights platform for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers, announced it has hired...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees on a Zoom Call Is Out. It's a Tragic Example of How Not to Manage People

Earlier this month, Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg told 900 employees to join him on a Zoom meeting, during which he told them they no longer had jobs at the company. It was all apparently part of his effort to create a "leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce," at the online mortgage company. Garg later told other employees that some of those who were let go were "stealing" from the company by only working two hours a day.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

After the ‘Great Resignation’ Hit Retail Hard in 2021, Here’s How Companies Plan to Hire and Retain Talent in 2022

After the “Great Resignation” hit retail hard in 2021 amid a labor shortage, the big question remains: Will the situation get better in 2022? Since July, the U.S. has added a net total of just less than 40,000 retail jobs, which accounts for gains in October as well as losses in August, July, and November. In September, roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. While top executives said hiring will continue to be challenges, they’ve implemented new strategies to attract and retain workers. Bob Philion, President...
RETAIL
Forbes

Why Familiarity Is The Key To Digital Success

Ravi is SVP of Engineering and CTO at Couchbase, overseeing development and delivery of Couchbase's modern database for enterprise apps. Businesses spend a fortune on IT. Gartner, Inc. estimates that businesses will spend more than $4 trillion in 2021, while Markets and Markets forecasts that the global digital transformation market will be worth more than $1 trillion by 2025. Despite this, many still struggle to achieve their digital goals.
INTERNET
FireEngineering.com

FDIC 2022 Preview: Legacy Construction: A New Take on Old Buildings

Firefighter Christopher Tobin, St. Louis (MO) Fire Department. This class will discuss legacy buildings, identifying characteristics, hazard identification, and visual decision making cues. The overemphasis on modern buildings and fire environments has resulted in a knowledge gap concerning pre-1940 construction. This class will focus on educating the younger generation of firefighters as well as creating buy-in with the more senior members.
Fast Company

Your best employee just quit. Should you extend a counteroffer?

You dread that moment when one of your people schedules a meeting to tell you that they have just accepted a job somewhere else. As a manager, you feel rejected, maybe even abandoned, and now have another problem on your hands—an empty position, a new person to hire and onboard, lost business. The fight in you comes out, and you might wonder what you can do to make them stay, and you reach for the counteroffer. So the question stands: Should you offer more money?
ECONOMY
kiss951.com

Study On Employee Retention Finds 80% Who Asked For A Raise Were Successful

You can’t go anywhere without seeing ‘Now Hiring’ signs. Finding and retaining employees is the biggest obstacle facing employers currently. But if you’re looking for a job or a raise this might be the best time for you. Joblist recently conducted a poll of employers and employees on what steps they are taking to retain the talent they have. Or in the case of the employees asking what their employers could do to improve employee retention. One surprising finding from the study? 80% of those who asked for a raise were successful. I’ll be right back going to go track down my boss ASAP.
ECONOMY
New Haven Register

These Are the 100 Best U.S. Companies to Work for, According to Employees

With employees resigning at unprecedented rates, it's never been more important for large enterprises to walk the walk when it comes to work-life balance, flexible schedules and career growth. And some companies are responding to new employee demands better than others. For the fifth year, Comparably released its annual Best Company Culture list, compiling 15 million anonymous ratings from more than 70,000 companies over the past 12 months.
BUSINESS
weaa.org

Nakeia Drummond on The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab

Nakeia Drummond is the founder of The WELL (Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab) and founder & CEO of NLD Strategic, an equity-centered management consulting and design firm. She joins Two Way Talk to discuss networking opportunities for Black women business owners, how The WELL is breaking down barriers between institutions and entrepreneurs, and how it's building a sense of community for those involved.
ECONOMY
WHAV

Haverhill Bank Expands Leadership Team, Hiring Vice President and Promoting Two Longtime Staff

Haverhill Bank is growing its leadership team with a new vice president and the promotions of two longtime staffers as assistant vice presidents. Nicole A. Moses of Boxford recently joined Haverhill Bank as vice president and credit analyst, while Sherry L. Temple-Pruyn of North Hampton, N.H., was promoted to assistant vice president, mortgage officer and originator, and Kristina M. Parkhurst of Haverhill was promoted to assistant vice president and accounting manager.
HAVERHILL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy