HaystackID® Names Dave Murray As Chief Financial Officer

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, has announced Dave Murray as its new Chief Financial Officer.

With over 30 years of experience in professional services, Murray was most recently the CFO at Suvoda, a software company in the pharmaceutical sector. He started his career in public accounting, progressing to senior manager, and then becoming the international controller for a large multi-national, publicly traded healthcare software and solutions company while living and working in Europe.

"Dave has a proven track record of leading multiple companies through rapid growth, all while raising capital and improving operational initiatives," said HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks. "His contributions will be invaluable to our clients, partners, and investors."

For the past two decades, Murray has worked as the CFO for various venture and private equity-backed technology software and service companies. During this time, he has bought and integrated numerous companies and has been a part of several successful strategic exits that have created significant shareholder value.

"I am eager to bring the depth and breadth of my financial management experience to HaystackID," said Murray. "The company is poised for growth and is an ideal destination for me, where I can utilize my skills and expertise to further serve the world's leading corporations and law firms."

As the CFO and a key operating partner of HaystackID, Murray is the financial steward of the company and will help drive strategic and operational excellence as well as increase investor value. Based in the Philadelphia area, he received his CPA and his bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Drexel University.

The announcement caps a strong 2021 with numerous milestones achieved for HaystackID, and positions the company for success in 2022 and beyond.

About HaystackID ®HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contact: Leora Goldfarb lgoldfarb@baretzbrunelle.com 858-603-5123

Rob Robinson pr@HaystackID.com 512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media + Twitter (@HaystackID) + LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haystackid-names-dave-murray-as-chief-financial-officer-301445756.html

SOURCE HaystackID

