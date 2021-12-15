ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

OUTWARD HOUND Reduces 239,825 Metric Tons Of CO2 Emissions In 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outward Hound joined Walmart's Project Gigaton in 2020 in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons (1 gigaton) by 2030. Reusable packaging eliminates the need to recycle or remanufacture single-use packaging, reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 60%. The company is pleased to announce that it has reduced its CO 2 emissions by nearly 240,000 metric tons in 2021.

Outward Hound is ramping up environmentally-friendly practices through sustainable packing, product use, and design.

The emission reduction is equivalent to:

  • Greenhouse gas emissions from 52,157 passenger vehicles driven for one year
  • Greenhouse gas emissions from 602,727,679 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle
  • CO 2 emissions from 26,986,047 gallons of gasoline consumed
  • CO 2 emissions from 43,562 homes' electricity use for one year
  • CO 2 emissions from 9,803,976 propane cylinders used for home barbeques

To accomplish this, Outward Hound:

  • Produced 1,000 tons of recyclable packaging
  • Used 34 tons of recycled material in packaging
  • Used 63,290 tons of recycled materials in product design

In addition, the company has reached 62% of its goal to implement consumer-friendly recycling labels on 75% of its paper-based packaging by 2025.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to 'Raise the Woof' at Outward Hound, which includes reducing our carbon footprint. Joining Walmart's Project Gigaton was a no-brainer," said OUTWARD HOUND CEO Michael Black. "We see these initiatives as a key part of fulfilling our mission to deliver happiness to pets and their families by providing them with an alternative sustainable choice when they purchase pet products."

Outward Hound is forming a sustainability committee as an ongoing company-wide initiative.

Pet parents looking for environmentally-friendly holiday gifts can find a variety of dog and cat items at outwardhound.com.

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound ® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, Best Friends by Sheri, and Nina Ottosson puzzle toys. Outward Hound is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

Media contact Michael Parness michael.parness@outwardhound.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outward-hound-reduces-239-825-metric-tons-of-co2-emissions-in-2021--301445766.html

SOURCE Outward Hound

