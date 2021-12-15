ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Global Clinical In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Markets, 2022-2026: Strategies, Trends & Price Forecasts By Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Covid-19, & Molecular Dx

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market 2022 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Clinical Laboratory rose to the COVID challenge, but the end of the pandemic has created a new approach to diagnostics. Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand for clinical lab services but Molecular Diagnostics is driving runaway growth. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Global Healthcare Spending
  • Spending on Diagnostics
  • Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

Overview of a Dynamic Market

  • Players in a Dynamic Market
  • Academic Research Lab
  • Diagnostic Test Developer
  • Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
  • Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
  • Independent Testing Lab
  • Public National/regional lab
  • Hospital lab
  • Physician Lab
  • Audit Body
  • Certification Body
  • Segmentation - Different Approaches
  • Traditional Market Segmentation
  • Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
  • Structure of Clinical Testing Industry
  • The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie
  • Key Role for Economies of Scale
  • Physician Office Lab's are Still Here
  • Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China
  • National and Regional Diversity

Trends Driving a Changing Market

  • Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides
  • Understanding the Impact of Aging Population
  • COVID Related Testing Growth
  • Point of Care Testing can increase demand
  • Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity
  • Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream
  • Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

  • Lower Unit Costs
  • Economic or population contraction
  • Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
  • Wellness has a downside
  • Test Displacement Impacts Important
  • Point of Care Testing

Automation

  • Stranded LIMS Investment
  • Software as a Service
  • Physician Office and Access Systems

Environment and Evolution

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
  • Impact of NGS on pricing
  • POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
  • Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
  • CGES Testing, A Brave New World
  • Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth
  • Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

  • Seegene to Enter Syndromic MDx Space
  • EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory
  • Molecular Health, EDGC Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership
  • ProPhase Labs Acquires Nebula Genomics for $14.6M
  • Karius Cell-Free DNA Method to Detect Infection Validated
  • South Korean Firm EDGC to Expand Into Liquid Biopsy Space With Cf DNA Platform
  • TruDiagnostic Receives CLIA Certification for Kentucky Laboratory
  • Enzo Biochem Q2 Revenues Up 62 Percent
  • Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay
  • FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations
  • Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?
  • Chinese Infectious Dx Firm Vision Medicals Completes Series B Financing
  • Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access
  • Emerging COVID-19 Sequencing Assays - An Alternative to Existing Diagnostics?
  • CDC Ranks Two More Microbes as 'Urgent Threat'
  • ACLA Requests $5 billion to keep private labs going
  • Applied Biology to Launch New Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders
  • Quest Diagnostics Acquires Outreach Operations
  • Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Boston Clinical Laboratory Services
  • CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing
  • Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets
  • BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association

Profiles of Key Companies

  • Acibadem Labmed Laboratory
  • ACM Medical Laboratory
  • Adicon Clinical Laboratories
  • American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l
  • American Pathology Partners
  • ARUP Laboratories
  • Ascend Clinical
  • Assurance Scientific Laboratories
  • Aurora Diagnostics
  • Bio-Reference Laboratories
  • Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH
  • BP Healthcare Group
  • Clinical Reference Laboratory
  • Clongen Laboratories
  • CompuNet Clinical Laboratories
  • Diagnosticos da America
  • DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
  • Enzo Biochem
  • Eone Laboratories
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Exagen Diagnostics
  • Genzyme Corporation
  • Gribbles Pathology
  • Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.
  • Integrated Regional Laboratories
  • KDL Group
  • Laboratory Corporation of America
  • Lifelabs
  • Mayo Clinic Laboratories
  • Mid America Clinical Laboratories
  • MNG Labs
  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
  • NeoGenomics
  • OncoDNA
  • Pathology, Inc.
  • ProPhase Labs
  • Psychemedics Corporation
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • RDL Reference Laboratory
  • Sonic Healthcare
  • Spectra Laboratories
  • Sysmex Inostics
  • Unilabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ca743i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-in-vitro-diagnostic-medical-laboratory-services-markets-2022-2026-strategies-trends--price-forecasts-by-chemistry-hematology-microbiology-pathology-covid-19--molecular-dx-301445493.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Personal Health Record Software Market (2021 To 2027) - Featuring Health Companion, Practice Fusion And JVS Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Health Record Software Market By Component, By Architecture Type, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Personal Health Record Software Market size is expected to...
MARKETS
TheStreet

System Integration Services Market For Industrial Automation Market In India 2021-2025 - Featuring John Wood Group, ACS INDIA, And Analogic Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is poised to grow by $ 420.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Worldwide Drone Analytics Industry To 2030 - High Utilization Of Drones For Monitoring Movement Of Individuals Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Analytics Market Research Report: By Component, Solution, Deployment, Application, Industry - Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The value of the global drone analytics market will witness a 32.1% CAGR during 2020-2030,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 13,800 shares of Arcturus' common stock to three newly-hired employees. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arup Laboratories#Medical Laboratory#Clinical Laboratories#Researchandmarkets Com#The Clinical Laboratory#Covid#Molecular Diagnostics#Current United States#Healthcare#The Ivd Industry
Medagadget.com

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to Study and Develop a Preclinical Novel Potential Growth

Autoimmune disease is a condition, where immune systems of human body considers the healthy cells as foreign cells and attacks them. The autoimmune disease can lead to abnormal organ growth and changed organ functions. The factors such as environmental exposure, and genetic factors are responsible to development of autoimmune disease. There are over 80 types of autoimmune disease, some of them are inflammatory bowel disease, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The cure for autoimmune disease is not yet discovered. However, there are some relieving treatments for these diseases in the market. The diagnosis of autoimmune disease requires tests that include antibody test, antinuclear antibody test, complete blood counts, and some other tests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Series of preclinical studies supports the Army’s pan-coronavirus vaccine development strategy

SILVER SPRING, Md. – A series of recently published preclinical study results show that the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle (SpFN) COVID-19 vaccine developed by researchers at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) not only elicits a potent immune response but may also provide broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern as well as other coronaviruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
charlottestar.com

Global Laboratory Information System Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand For Innovative Software Solutions In Medical Field In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Information System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Laboratory Information System market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, product, delivery mode, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Country
China
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Creator of COVID-19 and Global Molecular Testing Products Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Launches Retail Investor and Perks Program with TiiCKER

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company that develops and manufactures state-of-the-art diagnostics technology used in over 50 countries, announced a partnership with TiiCKER™; a consumer shareholder loyalty platform, to increase its connection to retail investors. Co-Diagnostics is teaming with TiiCKER to reach new and existing investors, verify its shareholders and stock perks, and connect with retail investors interested in learning more about their world-class testing services and technology via www.TiiCKER.com/CODX.
RETAIL
MedicalXpress

Digital twins for cancer patients could be 'paradigm shift' for predictive oncology

A multi-institutional team, including a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) contributor, has proposed a framework for digital twin models of cancer patients that researchers say would create a "paradigm shift" for predictive oncology. Published online in Nature Medicine on Nov. 25, the proposed framework for Cancer Patient Digital Twins (CPDTs)—virtual...
CANCER
MarketWatch

Biogen and Eisai say EU regulatory committee adopted negative opinion for its Alzheimer's treatment

Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. Ltd said Friday an advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency has adopted a negative opinion on its Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, known as aduhelm in the U.S. The company was seeking an authorization for the treatment in patients in the early stages of the disease known as mild cognitive impairment. "This decision is aligned to the negative trend vote of the committee in November 2021. Biogen will seek a re-examination of the opinion by the CHMP," said Biogen, referring to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Biogen shares slid 3% premarket on the news. The drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but that decision was viewed as controversial. Biogen in July requested a narrower indication -- the initial approval was for all people with the disease. Several members of the FDA's advisory committee that voted against the agency approving aduhelm quit in response, and acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock in July announced a federal investigation into the approval process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Immune response may vary with choice of COVID-19 booster

(HealthDay)—Immune response may vary with the choice of COVID-19 vaccine used for a third dose or booster following two doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (ChAd) or Pfizer BioNTech BNT162b2 (BNT), according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The Lancet. Alasdair P. S. Monro, M.D., from the University Hospital...
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

Kymera's First R&D Day Highlights Clinical Success and Reveals 5-Year Plan

Kymera CEO Dr. Nello Mainolfi (Photo courtesy of Kymera) In addition to showcasing data from their in-progress Phase I clinical trial, Kymera Therapeutics also announced their newest development program and outlined the company’s 5-year plan in their very first R&D Day. The primary advantage offered by targeted protein degradation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EurekAlert

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer. A common mutation in a rare cancer subtype leads researchers to an already-approved drug that shows promise against uterine serous carcinoma. A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center has found that a class...
CANCER
Nature.com

Proteomic analysis of extracellular vesicles enriched serum associated with future ischemic stroke

Identifying new biomarkers beyond the established risk factors that make it possible to predict and prevent ischemic stroke has great significance. Extracellular vesicles are powerful cell"’cell messengers, containing disease-specific biomolecules, which makes them powerful diagnostic candidates. Therefore, this study aimed to identify proteins derived from extracellular vesicles enriched serum related to future ischemic stroke events, using a proteomic method. Of Japanese subjects who voluntarily participated in health checkups at our institute a number of times, 10 subjects (6 males and 4 females, age: 64.2"‰Â±"‰3.9Â years) who developed symptomatic ischemic stroke (7.3"‰Â±"‰4.4Â years' follow-up) and 10 age"’sex matched controls without brain lesions (6.7"‰Â±"‰2.8Â years' follow-up) were investigated. Extracellular vesicles enriched fractions were derived from serum collected at the baseline visit. Differentially expressed proteins were evaluated using isobaric tagging for relative and absolute protein quantification (iTRAQ)-based proteomic analysis. Of the 29 proteins identified, alpha-2-macroglobulin, complement C1q subcomponent subunit B, complement C1r subcomponent, and histidine-rich glycoprotein were significantly upregulated (2.21-, 2.15-, 2.24-, and 2.16-fold, respectively) in subjects with future ischemic stroke, as compared with controls. Our study supports the concept of serum-derived extracellular vesicles enriched fractions as biomarkers for new-onset stroke. These proteins may be useful for prediction or for targeted therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

U.S. Epidemiology Workforce Has Major Gaps Despite Growth Due To Covid-19; Sustainable Funding Critically Needed

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) identifies major gaps in the applied epidemiology workforce despite recent growth due to surge staffing for the COVID-19 pandemic response. While CSTE reports the highest-ever number of epidemiologists nationwide, significant gaps exist and the sustainability of current workforce levels is under threat, with gaps in emerging areas, such as data analytics, mental health, occupational health and genomics (mapping of genes used to identify COVID-19 variants).
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy