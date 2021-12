When it comes to strength training, deadlifting is often the first thing that comes to mind. You get stronger by carrying heavy things, right? When done with the proper form, deadlifts can work your lower back, lats, core, glutes, quads, hamstrings, and even help improve your posture and grip strength. As an added bonus, when you've perfected your form and are doing higher repetitions of the exercise, your strength training can even serve double duty and help improve your cardiovascular health by boosting your heart rate.

