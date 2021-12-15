ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Combating Transnational Crime and Imposing Sanctions on Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 2 days ago

When transnational criminal organizations engage in drug and firearms trafficking, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, cybercrime, and money laundering, among other illicit activities, they threaten global public health, safety, and U.S. national security, while facilitating corruption that undermines the stability and security of partner nations. Today, we are taking significant steps to...

newsantaana.com

$5M reward offered for a Mexican drug dealer nicknamed Pelon

A federal court in the District of Columbia unsealed an indictment earlier this year against Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, aka Pelon, Tricky Tres, O3, El 3, JP, and Pelacas. Yesterday, the U.S. Department of State announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Mexican Drug Trafficking Cartel Member to Justice

Today, the U.S. Department of State is announcing a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, an alleged high-level member of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG – Jalisco New Generation Cartel). The CJNG is assessed to be one of the most violent drug trafficking organizations currently operating in Mexico. Valencia Gonzalez was charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance for unlawful importation to the United States and use of a firearm during a narcotics transaction.
AMLO says the arrest of El Chapo’s children a priority for the government

Mexico City, Mexico — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) says the arrest of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán’s children continues to be a priority for the government. During a morning press conference, AMLO said “there is no impunity for anyone and there is nothing like there was before,” after the United States announced a $5 million USD reward for their capture.
U.S. to crack down on cryptocurrency crimes to combat corruption

President Biden says his administration is focused on policing cryptocurrency crimes to combat corruption globally and is taking advantage of a newly formed Department of Justice task force, according to an anti-graft report released Monday. The White House is particularly focused on crimes committed by virtual currency exchanges, mixing and...
Human Trafficking
US sanctioned Chinese firms in bid to combat drug trade

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday sanctioned four Chinese painkiller makers in a bid to combat the illicit drug trade. In a statement, the US Treasury Department said that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated 25 actors (10 individuals and 15 entities) in four countries "for having engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production".
Imposing Sanctions on CAR Militia Leader

The United States is designating Ali Darassa, the leader of the Central African Republic (CAR)-based militia group Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC), pursuant to Executive Order 13667, in connection with serious human rights abuses. The UPC uses killings, kidnapping, and other violence to achieve its goals....
‘One Of World’s Largest’ Alleged Anabolic Steroid Producers Charged In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas has filed federal charges against what it calls “one of the world’s largest” alleged anabolic steroid producers. Chuen Fat Yip, 68, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, was charged in September 2018 with five drug crimes, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl precursor, conspiracy to import anabolic steroids, and manufacturing anabolic steroids and fentanyl precursor with the knowledge that they will be unlawfully imported, The U.S. Attorney’s Office explained in a news release...
National Guard troops are arresting migrants in Texas. Critics say they're not qualified to do it.

In November, Texas officials called members of the media to the border to show off what they called a “steel curtain.”. Shipping containers, law enforcement vehicles, humvees, and curls of concertina wire lined the Rio Grande next to the international bridge that connects Eagle Pass, Texas with Mexico. Aircraft circled low overhead before dropping off National Guard teams in riot gear.
4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
Drug trafficking and an assassination have deepened Haiti’s chaos

Following the assassination in July of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, the muddled explanations that dribbled out of the country made little sense. Now a sweeping investigation by the New York Times into his intensifying efforts to challenge the powerful criminal drug-trafficking networks that permeate Haiti’s government, security forces and business elite has shed light on the killing and the likely reasons behind it.
US Imposes Travel Sanctions on Ugandan Military Intelligence Chief

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Uganda's military has expressed disappointment with U.S. sanctions against its military intelligence chief Major General Abel Kandiho for alleged human rights abuses. Ugandan rights activists welcomed the sanctions - for torture and sexual abuse under Kandiho - but say more needs to be done. In a statement...
