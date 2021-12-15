Combating Transnational Crime and Imposing Sanctions on Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade

Today, the U.S. Department of State is announcing a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, an alleged high-level member of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG – Jalisco New Generation Cartel). The CJNG is assessed to be one of the most violent drug trafficking organizations currently operating in Mexico. Valencia Gonzalez was charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance for unlawful importation to the United States and use of a firearm during a narcotics transaction.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO