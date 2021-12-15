ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EARNEST EXPANDS C-SUITE WITH NEW EXECUTIVE HIRES

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest , a fintech company dedicated to making higher education accessible and affordable for everyone, today announced the hire of Mike Horowitz as its new Chief Product Officer. Horowitz, who brings twenty years of product management experience to his new position at Earnest, joins returning Earnest employee and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Williams, on the executive team as they work to further develop the company's innovative student lending platform.

"At Earnest, we're focused on developing products that have a meaningful impact on the lives of students and graduates. Jason and Mike are two perfect people to help further that goal," said Earnest CEO David Green. "Jason not only has historical knowledge of the company but also brings valuable experience leading teams for operational success. Likewise, Mike's extensive experience in product development makes him a natural fit as our CPO, and we're thrilled to welcome them both to Earnest's executive team."

Williams, who began his current role in June, returned to Earnest after four years as Chief Customer Officer, at 401(k) fintech Guideline. He has previously worked as Chief of Staff and Head of Business Operations at Earnest.

"I took out student loans for both my undergraduate and graduate degrees, so I know what it's like to balance student debt and a career. I also went through the financial aid process on my own, which made me acutely aware of the challenges that students face when choosing how to pay for college," said Williams. "At Earnest we're tackling both of those problems head on, simplifying the loan process for new students and making it easier for borrowers to refinance and pay down their student loans faster."

Horowitz has held top product roles at car-purchasing fintech Fair.com, customer data platform Bridg, Ticketmaster, and several other startups. He also managed multiple successful products at Google.

"Having college-aged children myself, I know how stressful the financial side of higher education can be. Earnest is reimagining the process by making loan applications and refinancing simple and accessible for students, graduates, and parents," said Horowitz. "I'm excited to join Earnest's fast-growing team of passionate, mission-driven innovators in building a product that helps more borrowers pay down their student debt and achieve financial freedom."

Earnest has been refinancing student loans since 2015, helping more than 180,000 borrowers refinance more than $16.5 billion in student loan debt and empowering them to pay back their student loans on their own terms. In 2019, the company introduced its private student loan offering with one of the fastest application processes available, providing results in less than two minutes. Today, Earnest leads the industry in student loan refinancing with over $4.4 billion in originations in the first three quarters of 2021. In 2021, Earnest also acquired financial aid and scholarship application platform Going Merry to further its mission to make higher education accessible and affordable to everyone and minimize the debt students need to take on in the first place.

For more information about Earnest, visit www.earnest.com .

About EarnestEarnest is a fintech lender focused on education finance, whose mission is to make higher education accessible and affordable for everyone. Founded in 2013 on the belief that financially responsible people deserve better options and access to credit, Earnest's lending products empower anyone seeking higher education to reduce the total price tag of their education, supercharge their ability to pay down student debt, and get on the right financial track fast.

Earnest is a subsidiary of Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI). Learn more at earnest.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earnest-expands-c-suite-with-new-executive-hires-301445754.html

SOURCE Earnest

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Business Journal

Election technology firm expands C-suite as it gears up for 2022 midterms

Fast-growing election technology firm KNOWiNK has again expanded its C-suite as it prepares for next year’s midterm elections. The Downtown West-based startup has hired Brock Killen for the newly created role of chief operating office and president, a move that comes after KNOWiNK in September augmented its executive team with the addition of its first chief technology officer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Jones Day Names 48 New Partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 48 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2022. "The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AdAdapted Expands Executive Team to Build Out New Business Units and Offerings

As VP and general manager of AdAdapted Direct and Alison O’Keefe as general manager of retail partnerships. The addition of Sukenic and O’Keefe highlight AdAdapted’s continued emphasis on expanding into new business verticals and further diversifying its offerings for CPG brands, agencies and retailers. Marketing Technology News:...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Deloitte tech pro heads to global immigration law firm Fragomen

(Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has plucked an executive who managed Deloitte's IT strategy to fill a newly-created top technology-focused role at the immigration law firm. New York-founded global firm Fragomen said on Thursday it has hired Marco Deutsch as chief digital and technology officer, based in...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loan Refinancing#Student Loans#Loan Application#Financial Aid#Fintech Company#Cpo#Bridg#Ticketmaster
guitargirlmag.com

Gibson Brands Announces Anne Rohosy as Chief Human Resource and Transformation Officer; Top Executive from Levi Strauss & Co. and Nike, Inc. Joins Gibson Leadership

NASHVILLE, TN (December 16, 2021) Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, is proud to announce the addition of Anne Rohosy to the newly created role of Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer, Gibson Brands. As a member of Gibson’s worldwide leadership team, Anne is an expert team builder and will be responsible for expanding Gibson’s organizational development and business transformation worldwide with her expertise in global corporate strategy, change management, and operational execution.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Charlotte's Web Announces Leadership Changes, Including Former CAO of Bacardi Ltd., Jacques Tortoroli, Appointed CEO

Wes Booysen appointed Chief Financial & Operating Officer. Jared Stanley appointed Chief Cultivation & Innovation Officer. This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.'s prospectus supplement dated June 3, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 5, 2021. DENVER,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Payments start-up Checkout.com poaches Meta crypto exec to lead product strategy

LONDON — Checkout.com, a $15 billion payments start-up based in Britain, has hired Meta executive Meron Colbeci as its chief product officer. Colbeci joined Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, in 2018 as director of product management to help develop its Novi cryptocurrency wallet and other payment initiatives.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

This tech startup just put a staff platform engineer on its board of directors

For the average tech worker, company boards of directors are a bit like the mysterious overlords making an appearance in Phase Three of the Marvel Universe. They rake in huge amounts of cash and power, and occasionally make decisions that radically alter how a company works, but no one seems to know much else about who they are and what they do.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
internationalinvestment.net

BlueBay expands Structured Credit team with two new hires

BlueBay Asset Management has expanded its Structured Credit team, appointing Brian O'Hara as a portfolio manager and Mark Shohet as a senior analyst. O'Hara and Shohet (pictured) are both based in the USA and will report to Sid Chhabra, head of structured credit and CLO management for BlueBay. Prior to...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

JLL Names New Head Of Americas Hotels And Hospitality Group

JLL is promoting a hospitality veteran to lead its portfolio in the Americas. Kevin Davis has been named JLL Americas CEO, hotels & hospitality division, the brokerage firm announced Wednesday. Davis first joined JLL in 2013, and he has had a hand in deals totaling more than $20B. Davis has served as senior managing director overseeing the firm's hotel investment banking group, according to his LinkedIn profile.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

OTTO Motors Expands Executive Team

Robotics and Automation Expertise On Hand for Automotive Industry Growth. OTTO Motors, a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), announced that Ms. Carolyn Garvey and Mr. Donald Leslie have joined OTTO Motors as Co-Presidents, reporting directly to CEO Matthew Rendall. Garvey will work closely with the manufacturing and operations teams and Leslie with sales and service.
TECHNOLOGY
accountingtoday.com

Drucker & Scacetti announces all-female C-Suite

Philadelphia-based firm Drucker & Scaccetti announced that its new management committee, which notably consists of all nonfounding shareholders and an all-women C-suite for the first time in its 31-year history, will begin its tenure Jan. 1, 2022. “From our inception in 1990, the goal of the founders has been to...
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

Genelec expands Nordic sales team with new hires

Genelec has appointed Mirko Ekberg as Genelec’s Finnish pro audio sales manager and Fredrik Setterberg as Genelec’s Swedish team’s sales engineer, further expanding its Nordic team. Ekberg is responsible for developing both studio and MI dealer networks, building closer relationships with key studio customers. Setterberg will focus...
BUSINESS
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Sachs Media expands with three new hires

Taylore Maxey, Chloe Swicegood and Natalie Hernesman have joined the top-rated communications firm. The Sachs Media team grew by three this week with the addition of Taylore Maxey, Chloe Swicegood, and Natalie Hernesman. They join an already impressive lineup of top communications professionals who offer a full suite of capabilities,...
BUSINESS
franchising.com

Unleashed Brands Expands Leadership Team with Two Key New Hires

Platform Company of Kid-Focused Brands Appoints New VP of Marketing & Brand Relations and New SVP of Real Estate, Design and Construction to Help with Rapid Growth. December 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, announced today two hires in newly-created positions to assist with the company’s rapid growth. Abby Fogel joins the team as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Relations, and Kristin Taylor has been named Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Design and Construction.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Transmit Security Expands C-Suite, Appoints Chris Kaddaras as Chief Revenue Officer

With more than two decades of sales leadership experience, Kaddaras will drive Transmit Security’s global growth strategy as part of the company’s broader leadership bench. Transmit Security, the Identity Experience™ company, announced today it has named Chris Kaddaras as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Kaddaras will oversee all areas of sales, support and success, unifying the company’s ability to create, onboard and delight our customers.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Trustly’s Chairman Johan Tjärnberg Named CEO

Swedish FinTech startup Trustly is changing up its top level positions, with CEO Oscar Berglund stepping down to take on the new post of chief business development officer and board chairman Johan Tjärnberg appointed CEO effective Jan. 17, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Dec. 14). Trustly board member Fredrik Näslund, a partner at Nordic Capital Advisors, will assume the duty of chairman of the board.
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lighthouse hires client executive

Lighthouse, an Alera Group Company, hired Doug Calkins as a client executive in Grand Rapids. Calkins has over 20 years of employee benefits experience. In this role, he will take executive responsibility for key employee benefits accounts at Lighthouse, overseeing the strategic direction and performance of its benefits programs. “Doug’s...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy