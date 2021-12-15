ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

IIROC Trading Halt - BAC

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: BacTech Environmental Corp.

CSE Symbol: BAC

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:58 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Sanctions Scotia Capital Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - On December 17, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Scotia Capital Inc. Scotia Capital Inc. admitted to the following violation:. (a) Between 2010 and 2019, Scotia Capital...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Coinbase Global Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Interfor Expands And Extends Its Revolving Credit Facility

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) today announced that it has closed an early renewal and expansion of its revolving credit facility with a syndicate of major Canadian and U.S. banks co-led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities and Wells Fargo.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado , Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western" or the " Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement") of 372,966 units (the " Units") at a price of CAD$1.60 per Unit. The aggregate gross proceeds raised in this Private Placement amount to CAD$596,746.
NUCLA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Halt#Vancouver#Cnw#Cse Symbol
TheStreet

Granite REIT Declares Distribution For December 2021

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (" Granite") ( TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2583 per stapled unit for the month of December 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on January 14, 2022 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Friday, December 31, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, December 30, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Corsa Coal Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

FRIEDENS, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today announced that its board of directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") with immediate effect. The adoption of the Rights Plan is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering were $22.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Palantir Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies. Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
TheStreet

General American Investors Announces Issue Price For The 2020 Year-End Dividend And Distribution Payable On December 30, 2021

General American Investors Company, Inc. (GAM) - Get General American Investors Co. Inc. Report, a closed-end investment company, announced that the price at which shares of its common stock will be issued to stockholders who elected to receive additional shares in payment of the 2021 year-end dividend and distribution on its common stock will be $42.70 per share. The issue price represents the average between the high and the low prices on the New York Stock Exchange on December 17, 2021, which was below the net asset value of $50.86 per share on that date. The dividend and distribution is payable on December 30, 2021. As announced on November 3, the dividend and distribution amounts to $3.05 per share in the aggregate and is estimated to consist of:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Announces Closing Of Upsized $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCBU) (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 4,500,000 units pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option. The offering was upsized from an original 25,000,000 unit offering to a 34,500,000 unit offering. The gross proceeds from the offering were $345 million before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "IVCBU" on December 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Cronos Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). On November 9, 2021,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 38 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
u.today

MATIC Rises 8% as Ethereum Whale Buys 1 Million Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
TheStreet

NEUBERGER BERMAN CLOSED-END MUNICIPAL FUNDS ANNOUNCE EXTENSION OF PREFERRED SHARES' TERM

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBH), Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBW) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBO) (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") announced today that each Fund has extended the term of its existing Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares ("VMTP Shares") to December 15, 2024. Each Fund's VMTP Shares previously had a term redemption date of March 31, 2022.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy