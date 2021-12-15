IIROC Trading Halt - BAC

General American Investors Company, Inc. (GAM) - Get General American Investors Co. Inc. Report, a closed-end investment company, announced that the price at which shares of its common stock will be issued to stockholders who elected to receive additional shares in payment of the 2021 year-end dividend and distribution on its common stock will be $42.70 per share. The issue price represents the average between the high and the low prices on the New York Stock Exchange on December 17, 2021, which was below the net asset value of $50.86 per share on that date. The dividend and distribution is payable on December 30, 2021. As announced on November 3, the dividend and distribution amounts to $3.05 per share in the aggregate and is estimated to consist of:

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO