InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Storage Device For Knives (KSC-1526)

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe accessory for storing knives on a kitchen counter," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the patent pending LOCK BOX. My design prevents children from removing the knives while still enabling parents to easily access them."

The invention provides a more secure way to store knives on a countertop. In doing so, it prevents children from accessing the stored cutlery. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KSC-1526, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-secure-storage-device-for-knives-ksc-1526-301442277.html

SOURCE InventHelp

