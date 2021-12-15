ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Shield samples 28.8 g/t gold at Root & Cellar, Newfoundland

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Shield Resources Inc. [NRN-TSXV; N9S-FSE] provided an update on exploration at its 100%-optioned, 300 km2 Root & Cellar gold-silver-copper project located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. The property is being explored for epithermal gold-silver mineralization and porphyry copper deposits. Fourteen diamond drill holes totalling 2,504 metres...

