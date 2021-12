Union leaders have reacted angrily to a suggestion that the removal of firefighters’ right to strike should be considered.In his final assessment of England’s fire and rescue services before leaving his post, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, Sir Thomas Winsor, said they have made improvements in some areas, but more change is “urgently required”.He said “outdated and ineffective structures” for negotiating pay, terms and conditions are where reform is most needed, which would reduce the risk of industrial action.“If no progress is made on national reform, then the removal of firefighters’ right to strike should be...

TOM WINSOR ・ 3 DAYS AGO