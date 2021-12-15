We get festive with Michael Sheen & Nathalie Emmanuel chatting about Last Train To Christmas

"I want to do everything properly this time. When you're there, it works…" Sky Cinema has unveiled the first trailer for a charming holiday time loop comedy called Last Train to Christmas, streaming on Sky Cinema in the UK in a few weeks. I hope it lands in the US soon, too! I LOVE this concept. Things are going pretty great for successful nightclub manager Tony Towers in 1985. He is a local celebrity and engaged to Sue, but events take a turn for the strange when he gets the 3:17 train to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion. When he decides to go to the buffet car, he lands in 1995 where his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart. He discovers it doesn't end there: "When I change carriage, I move through time." Michael Sheen stars with Nathalie Emmanuel, Cary Elwes, and Thomas Law (as a young Sheen). This pretty much seems like a mash-up of About Time and Snowpiercer, which is kind of awesome?! I so need to find a way to watch this! I really dig the video format changes between the years when he switches train cars, too.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO