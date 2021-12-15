ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We get festive with Michael Sheen & Nathalie Emmanuel chatting about Last Train To Christmas

By Scott Davis
heyuguys.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the release of Last Train To Christmas, the new Sky Original Film released this weekend, we sat down with its stars and get our Santa hats at the ready. Tony Towers (Sheen) is about to take the trip of a lifetime. It’s 1985 and he’s a successful nightclub manager,...

www.heyuguys.com

BBC

Michael Sheen turns himself into a 'not-for-profit' actor

Michael Sheen said he has turned himself into a "not-for-profit actor". The Welsh actor and activist sold his houses to ensure the 2019 Homeless World Cup went ahead in Cardiff. Now the Hollywood star has pledged to carry on using the money he earns from acting to fund more projects.
ADVOCACY
First Showing

A Holiday Time Loop Comedy - 'Last Train to Christmas' UK Trailer

"I want to do everything properly this time. When you're there, it works…" Sky Cinema has unveiled the first trailer for a charming holiday time loop comedy called Last Train to Christmas, streaming on Sky Cinema in the UK in a few weeks. I hope it lands in the US soon, too! I LOVE this concept. Things are going pretty great for successful nightclub manager Tony Towers in 1985. He is a local celebrity and engaged to Sue, but events take a turn for the strange when he gets the 3:17 train to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion. When he decides to go to the buffet car, he lands in 1995 where his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart. He discovers it doesn't end there: "When I change carriage, I move through time." Michael Sheen stars with Nathalie Emmanuel, Cary Elwes, and Thomas Law (as a young Sheen). This pretty much seems like a mash-up of About Time and Snowpiercer, which is kind of awesome?! I so need to find a way to watch this! I really dig the video format changes between the years when he switches train cars, too.
MOVIES
film-book.com

LAST TRAIN TO CHRISTMAS (2021): Michael Sheen & Nathalie Emmanuel star in Julian Kemp’s Holiday Time Travel Film

Michael Sheen and Nathalie Emmanuel lead a cautionary Yuletide story. Julian Kemp‘s holiday film, Last Train to Christmas, continues in the Dickens tradition, and then some. There’s something about the joyous season that tends to evoke tall tales about retrospection, appreciation, and/or redemption. This tale takes place in 1985. Enter Tony Towers (Michael Sheen), a nightclub owner whose celebrity star is rising. Traveling by rail to Nottingham for a holiday family reunion, with his young fiancee in tow, Sue Taylor (Nathalie Emmanuel), he’s pulled to and fro into the past and future as he goes from car to car. As could be expected, the future isn’t what he expects, and apparently the events of his past aren’t quite as he remembers them.
TRAVEL
arcamax.com

Nathalie Emmanuel: Everything in life happens for a reason

Nathalie Emmanuel thinks everything in life "happens as it should". The 32-year-old actress met one of her best friends by sheer good fortune and she's convinced that some things in life are simply "meant to be". Nathalie shared: "I actually met one of my best friends on a train and...
CELEBRITIES
Michael Sheen
Nathalie Emmanuel
The Press

Michael Sheen: I fell in love with acting at 14

Michael Sheen fell in love with acting when he was 14. The 52-year-old star actually dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player as a child and he even played on the Arsenal youth team - but his focus switched to acting during his early teens. He recalled: "It was one...
SOCCER
conwaydailysun.com

Michael Sheen relished family time in lockdown

Michael Sheen enjoyed his time in lockdown. The 52-year-old actor and his partner Anna Lundberg relished spending time in lockdown in south Wales with their baby daughter. Michael - who has Lyra, two, with Anna, and Lily, 22, with Kate Beckinsale - told The Independent: "There were no distractions. We got to enjoy this very special period of time with this little creature that had come into our lives, and be able to go out in the garden in nice weather with her and just focus on her."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Michael Sheen, 52, reveals it was 'brilliant' working with girlfriend Anna Lundberg, 27, in his new film Last Train To Christmas as he praises her for 'very funny' performance

He's set to light up the screens once more in his new festive film The Last Train To Christmas. And Michael Sheen has opened up about working with girlfriend Anna Lundberg in the movie, telling Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes on Thursday's This Morning that working with her was brilliant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Michael Sheen says cancel culture discussion distracts from ‘real dangers’

Michael Sheen has criticised the amount of airtime “cancel culture” is given in the media.In an interview with The Independent, the actor, 52, argued that talking about the issue is “a waste of time”.The Welsh star said: “That’s all you read about now. For every column that’s about cancel culture, there’s one fewer for real dangers and unfairnesses. “The idea that being aware of social issues and aware of the injustices done to certain people, both historically and in the present, the idea that that gets labelled as woke and then is used as a pejorative, it just makes...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek And Heather Morris To Star In Indie Thriller ‘The Bodyguard’

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploznek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson...
MOVIES
BBC

Michael Sheen's suits donated to charity shop by parents

Suits worn by Hollywood actor Michael Sheen have been donated to a charity shop by his parents to be sold online. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has put them up for auction on eBay with 99p starting prices. His mother, Irene, said he "asked us to find a good cause...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Michael Sheen says he is a ‘not-for-profit actor’ after selling houses for charity

Michael Sheen has said that he is now a “not-for-profit actor” after selling his houses and giving the proceeds to charity.Writing in The Big Issue, the Welsh actor said that his outlook on life changed while helping organise the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff in 2019, during which funds to put on the event ran out, leaving them with “no money”.“I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money into keeping it going.”Sheen said that he...
CHARITIES
