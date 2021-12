LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce significant progress in relation to moving its lead product candidate Chimeric Antigen Receptor ('CAR') T-cells ('HEMO-CAR-T') toward clinical trials. The Company has applied for a pre-Investigational New Drug ('PIND') application meeting with the FDA regarding HEMO-CAR-T, the purpose of which is to enable the Company to complete the planning of clinical trials for the product candidate and submission of the Investigational New Drug ('IND') application.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO