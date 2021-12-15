10 shows to look forward to at Sunderland's new Fire Station Auditorium

Betsy Jenny Wellbeing Cafe will open on Monday, December 13, with an official opening by the Mayor on December 18, after breathing new life into the former, much-loved, Elizabeth’s restaurant in Bridge Street. As well as operating as a 60-seat cafe, serving up healthy eating options, it also features...
For every arena gig, there are hundreds of acts who dream of reaching that point, and it is venues in cities such as Sunderland which allow these artists to hone their craft. There are plenty of opportunities to see the next Sam Fender, Field Music or Futureheads across the rest of 2021, and plenty of these gigs are happening at Holmeside’s Independent.
Six ‘abnormal loads’ of up to 121ft long are being transported to the Port of Sunderland from Deptford.The lorries moved through the city centre yesterday; today, Tuesday, December 14, and the last loads will move tomorrow. The crane sections are being moved from manufacturer Liebherr to the port...
From sorting the post to preparing the Christmas puddings, decorating cakes to preparing the turkey, it all takes plenty of toil and time as these Sunderland Echo archive photos show. We have photos of people putting the finishing touches to the festive season in years gone by, at places such...
Sunderland woke up to a stunning sunrise this morning, Wednesday, December 15 as pretty pink skies were seen from Tunstall Hills. The picturesque scene was captured by Graham, a member of the Echo team, and follows an amazing sunset yesterday, Tuesday, December 14 over Sunderland and South Tyneside. Beautiful footage...
Here are nine photos of people enjoying themselves at Christmastime in the city a decade ago. Were you among the people pictured in Gatsby and Privilege? Get browsing and see if you can spot anyone you know.
Still sorting out your dinner plans and getting stocked up for Christmas and New Year?. We asked the Sunderland Echo readers to shout out their favourite butcher in and around the city – with dozens of recommendations coming in. Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our...
Earlier in December 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for the Grade I-listed building off Queen Street East, known as Phoenix Hall. According to planning documents, the building dates back to around 1785 and has been used as a Freemasons meeting lodge for more than 230 years.
The school collected 3,000 tins which have been donated to the Salvation Army’s Austin House in Southwick and St Mary’s Church who will use them to help ensure that homeless people in the area receive a warm Christmas meal. But being big-hearted is something that the staff and...
The Fire Station Auditorium, on High Street West, held its official opening night on Friday, December 10 with Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening performing the first headline set, plus support from The Lake Poets. It was a milestone evening for all those involved in bringing the vision of the £11million...
Friday December 10 marks the official opening day of The Fire Station, Sunderland’s newest music and performing arts venue, and the venue already has a calendar full of top acts from across Sunderland and further afield. But who has already been announced to play at the new venue ahead...
