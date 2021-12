(The Center Square) – Congress passed a $770 billion defense bill Wednesday, authorizing a wide range of military spending for the next year. The Senate passed the bipartisan 2022 National Defense Authorization Act with an 89-10 vote, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden. The bill, which is passed annually in some form, includes a revamp of how the the military deals with sexual assaults as well as a 2.7% pay increase for military members and employees at the Department of Defense.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO