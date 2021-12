BRISTOL, Va. — A Chattanooga, Tennessee man has been arrested after police in Bristol said they found 23 pounds of methamphetamine. Carliss Rashaan Eady, 42, faces federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Eady was known to routinely travel between Tennessee and Virginia to traffic meth, police said. The drugs were distributed and sold across the region, according to police.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO